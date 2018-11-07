The news site of Santa Barbara City College.

  • Soccer games postponed due to freeway closure until further notice

SBCC Women’s Soccer defeats Allan Hancock in a 4-0 win

Lady Vaqueros defense Nicole Van Sickle (No. 8) races Allan Hancock midfielders Sienna Ramirez (No. 3) and Tatiana Silva (No. 2) for control of the ball on Tuesday, Nov. 6, at La Playa Stadium at City College in Santa Barbara, Calif. Van Sickle scored the second goal of the game during the first half.

Christy Tomerlin, Sports Editor
November 7, 2018 • 136 views
Filed under Sports, Top Stories

The women’s soccer team beat Allan Hancock 4-0 Tuesday night at La Playa Stadium, bumping up its home winning streak to 20 games.

Overall, Santa Barbara outshot Hancock 20-2 with 16 of those shots in the first half. The Bulldogs stopped most plays from happening in the second half, but the Vaqueros did manage to sneak four shots by. The Bulldogs’ goalies, Alejandra Ibarra (1) and Erika Rico (25), made eight saves against City College.

The players showed great effort from the first whistle to the last. Within the first seven minutes the Vaqueros already had three shots, but still no goals.

Twenty-three minutes in, midfielder Ashlee Schouten (12) assisted Isabella Viana (11) in a goal shot which hit the crossbar and bounced into the goal.

“Once you get the first one they just kind of come,” Schouten said, smiling. “We can’t play to the level of the other teams in regionals. We just got to play our own game.”

Less than a minute later, Viana shot the ball but the Bulldogs’ goalie caught it at the last second, which visibly excited the team.

Sophomore Nicole Van Sickle (8) scored a goal less than ten minutes later that was assisted by Shouten, pumping the players up even more as they high-fived each other.

Sophomore Riley Moore (7) assisted Viana in the following goal 38 minutes into the game, making the score 3-0. The Vaqueros kept the ball on Hancocks’ side of the field for most of the first half and ended it with a goal by Moore, which was assisted by Schouten in the extra time. This bumped the score up to 4-0 by half-time.

The Bulldogs were able to hold back City College in a quick second half, preventing the feisty Vaqueros from scoring a single goal.

The players kept the game clean with no fouls.

“We thought we would play well, but they were a little bit frustrated throughout. They were pretty physical from the start but the girls performed well again,” said head coach John Sisterson.

“We look forward to playing Friday. I thought the girls did really well today, and we look forward to the game Friday and regionals.”

The Vaqueros only have one more home game until regionals, which is against Moorpark at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 9, at La Playa stadium. This most recent places the Vaqueros at 13-2-2 this year.

Regardless of the outcome of the game Friday, the team will compete in the Southern California Regional Play-In Thursday, Nov 15.

  1. Sasha on November 7th, 2018 6:53 pm

    Holy moly these girls are on fire!

SBCC Women’s Soccer defeats Allan Hancock in a 4-0 win