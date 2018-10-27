Women’s soccer triumphs with 11-0 against Oxnard College

Jessica Salas scores the eighth goal for the Vaqueros during their match against Oxnard College on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, at La Playa Stadium at City College in Santa Barbara, Calif. Salas scored the free kick from 19 yards at the top of the box.

The Vaquero Women’s Soccer Team defeated Oxnard College Friday 11-0, extending their home winning streak to 6-0.

“We were looking for a good display and we made a lot of the shots that we didn’t make the last time against Oxnard,” said coach John Sisterson. “Ashley played very well and I was impressed by Jessica Salas. LaLa (Lourdes Marin-Rodriguez) was dominant in midfield along with Matilda Ledin.

“I think we’ve gotten over all our injuries now and we’re starting to form our own identity. That’s a good thing going into the second half of conference and hopefully the playoffs.”

At the beginning of the evening, the team boasted a 10-2-1 record, along with an eight-game winning streak. Before the game, the team gathered in a huddle and shouted words of encouragement for the match ahead.

“SB, SB, SB” they chanted, as the refs called for the teams to get in formation on the field.

Five minutes into the first half, City College scored its first goal by Nicole Sickle, assisted by Ashlee Schouten.

The Oxnard Condors were playing Friday’s game shorthanded, according to Freshman goalie Breanna Rodrigues. The Condors had one of their backup goalies starting the game for them, and though she made some elite defensive plays in the net, the Vaquero offense soon looked unbeatable.

“Oxnard is a pretty decent team,” Rodrigues said, prior to the game. “I think it’s going to be a pretty easy game for us.”

The Vaqueros continued scoring goals in the first half until they had a 5-0 lead going into the second.

For the majority of the first half, play took place in the midfield, or near the Oxnard goal line. Holly Telliard, goalkeeper for the Vaqueros, stood patiently, and focused, ready if the ball were to come her way. It did, and she blocked it, keeping the Condors off the board.

Eighty-eight minutes and fifteen seconds after the first pass of the game, the Vaqueros finished an 11-0 shutout of the Condors, continuing both their undefeated home record, but also their winning streak, now at nine games.

In a post game interview, Sisterson commended the history of this team, and how well they have played at home in recent years.

“The girls carried on the tradition from the girls last year,” he said. “We had a lot of potential to win games and that’s all coming to fruition now.”

Now with 11 wins this season, the Women’s Soccer team will travel down to Ventura for a game against the Pirates on Tuesday.

“We’ll certainly be focused,” Sisterson said of the upcoming match.

The Vaqueros return home for a 7:30 match on Tuesday, November 6th against Allan Hancock College.