SBCC men’s golf advances to Regional Championships

City College men’s golf will advance to the Southern California Regional Championships after taking fourth place at the WSC Finals on Monday.

The fourth place finish in the nine-team tournament put the Vaqueros in third place in conference, behind second place Ventura and first place Canyons, the defending champions. All three teams qualified for next Monday’s Regional Championships at Bakersfield.

Austin Duffy was City College’s only medalist of the day with a score of 74 in WSC 12, a four-way tie for third place. With a final score of 157 over the two 18-hole matches, Duffy finished 16th out of 52 players.

Zach Steinberger from Dos Pueblos High School finished ninth overall with a final score of 153. Steinberger and teammate Felix Dine were honored as members of the All-WSC squad.

Joey Herrera of Ventura College was the medalist of the championship with scores of 70-74, 144 overall.

The Vaqueros will travel to Bakersfield City College next Monday to compete in the Southern California Regional Championships, another 36 hole match.

The State Championships will be held on Monday, May 14 at Sandpiper Golf Course in Goleta, for the first time in the tournaments history.