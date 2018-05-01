SBCC men’s golf advances to Regional Championships
May 1, 2018 • 72 views
Filed under Sports, Top Stories
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
City College men’s golf will advance to the Southern California Regional Championships after taking fourth place at the WSC Finals on Monday.
The fourth place finish in the nine-team tournament put the Vaqueros in third place in conference, behind second place Ventura and first place Canyons, the defending champions. All three teams qualified for next Monday’s Regional Championships at Bakersfield.
Austin Duffy was City College’s only medalist of the day with a score of 74 in WSC 12, a four-way tie for third place. With a final score of 157 over the two 18-hole matches, Duffy finished 16th out of 52 players.
Zach Steinberger from Dos Pueblos High School finished ninth overall with a final score of 153. Steinberger and teammate Felix Dine were honored as members of the All-WSC squad.
Joey Herrera of Ventura College was the medalist of the championship with scores of 70-74, 144 overall.
The Vaqueros will travel to Bakersfield City College next Monday to compete in the Southern California Regional Championships, another 36 hole match.
The State Championships will be held on Monday, May 14 at Sandpiper Golf Course in Goleta, for the first time in the tournaments history.
According to the Student Press Law center, several professional news outlets have recently revamped or removed their online comment sections in an attempt to create more civilized discourse. The Channels encourages readers to use our comment section. We view it as a forum for our students and local community to discuss the news that we publish. In an open forum like this, readers are free to express themselves with certain guidelines. The Channels will refrain from approving the publication of comments that are: promoting private materials, containing personal contact information, personal attacks towards our staff, threatening or disparaging, libelous, an invasion of privacy towards the writer or source, obscene or hateful, or content that does not adhere to The Channels or community standards.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.