Women’s swim and dive team wins conference championship for fourth straight year

The City College women’s swim and dive team had a very successful tournament at the Western State Conference Championship over the weekend, winning the WSC title for the fourth straight year.

Thursday started with dives. The team successfully earned a 100 point cushion early on. Kelee Shimizu won the 500 meter freestyle and Kendra Carr broke a school record in the 50 freestyle by .05 seconds with a time of 24.47 to finish second in the event.

Despite breaking a school record by four seconds in the 400 meter medley relay, the team jumped early and was disqualified, missing out on 40 points.

At the end of day one, the Vaqueros finished in fourth place of the ten teams.

On Friday, Sarah Parson broke her own school record while also winning the 100 breaststroke, and Shimizu won the 200 freestyle. Shimizu won two freestyles and a relay in the first two days as the team won the 800 meter free relay. After the second day, the Vaqueros stormed into first place.

Saturday was the best day for the team. Each of the 18 times recorded were personal bests. Parson won the 200 breaststroke, and Shimizu won the 200, 500 and 1650 free races and swam on three winning relays en route to earning co-Swimmer of the Meet honors.

In the last event of the day, the Vaqueros broke the conference record in the 400 meter free relay.

“It was a season filled with commitment and improvement,” said head coach Chuckie Roth. “We had an amazing meet and I am so proud of the team. Everyone contributed in points and it was a collective team win.”

The Vaqueros will play in the State Championships Thursday, May 3 through Saturday, May 5 at De Anza College. The team hopes to win after placing fourth in the tournament for two straight years.