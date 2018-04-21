SBCC men’s volleyball’s season comes to an end after first playoff appearance in seven years

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

City College men’s volleyball season ended with a loss at Orange Coast College 3-1 Friday night.

The Vaqueros lost in the first round of the state tournament to the defending state champions. They faced Orange Coast earlier in the season and were defeated 3-0.

City College started the game strong and won the first set 25-23, but the Pirates responded and took the next 3 games 25-17, 25-10, and 25-18.

“The guys played great and it’s always tough to end a season early but when you look at what we did this year, it’s hard to hang our heads,” said head coach Jon Newton. “We made the playoffs for the first time in seven years and took a set off OCC in I don’t know how long.

I’m beyond proud of the guys and what they accomplished this season.”

The Vaqueros were led by outside hitter Kyle Skinner (No.14) with 17 kills, while Haward Gomes (No.4) finished the game with 11 kills.

The team finished the season 12-6 and took second place in the Western State Conference.