Volleyball star will continue to play at Ohio State University after great career at SBCC

Kyle Skinner on Thursday, April 12, 2018 at the Sports Pavillion at Santa Barbara City College. Skinner is a sophomore at City College and plays as an outside hitter for the Vaqueros. He plans to continue his volleyball career at Ohio State University.

Kyle Skinner on Thursday, April 12, 2018 at the Sports Pavillion at Santa Barbara City College. Skinner is a sophomore at City College and plays as an outside hitter for the Vaqueros. He plans to continue his volleyball career at Ohio State University.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

As the crowd stands to its feet and with the game on the line, the ball is served to SBCC. Just like a movie the ball is tossed into the air in slow motion as Kyle Skinner rises up and hits the ball for the kill.

Skinner is an outside hitter and one of the leaders for the City College men’s volleyball team. He moves swiftly with a strong feel for the game that shows he has been playing this game his whole life.

“I got my start playing beach volleyball with my parents since a very young age,” Skinner said. “They were my competition growing up and challenged me to play better.”

Skinner is not only a statistical leader on his team but also stands ninth in the state with 3.21 kills per set and fifth in the state in kills with 198.

Aside from his work ethic, Skinner’s passion for the game has been recognized with his teammates celebrating after every point and game, remaining very humble and looking to get better every single day.

“It has been a pleasure to coach Kyle,” said head volleyball coach Jon Newton. “ He is passionate about volleyball and motivated to keep getting better, which to me is the ideal athlete to coach.”

Skinner transferred from Santa Monica City College to play here at Santa Barbara City College. However, to improve as a player and as a student, Skinner redshirted during his first year. Since he has stepped onto the court, he has been a star.

“My time here at SBCC has been great,” Skinner said. “It helped me discover my passion for film production and allowed me to pursue playing volleyball and academics in a fun and encouraging environment.”

In addition to his athleticism, he encourages his teammates every single game and excitement is shown whenever one of his teammates makes a good play. High fives are also given after the plays with a smile always on his face.

“Kyle is one of the best leaders I’ve had,” said outside hitter and libero Haward Gomes. “ He’s a really great teammate and an even better volleyball player. Personally when I make a mistake and get down, he will always tell me to pick my head up and move on to the next play.”

From the three years that Skinner has been here to now, he has improved in every area as both a student and as a player.

“Kyle has grown as a player and student athlete at SBCC in a lot of different ways,” said Newton. “His leadership is his second best quality compared to his volleyball skills and athletic ability. He has done some amazing things one the court that makes your jaw drop and he just smiles like it was a casual play.”

“He has definitely helped me improve my game,” added Gomes. “He always lets me know if I do something wrong and what I can do to fix it. For example on my hitting, he’ll watch me and see if I can improve my technique in any form.”

Skinner has received a full scholarship from Ohio State University and he will begin playing there next year. Ohio State is also the alma mater of his City College coach.

“He will get to have the full college experience,” Newton said. “Columbus is a college town with Ohio State’s 60,000 plus students being a large part of the population.”

After he finishes playing ball at Ohio State, Skinner’s plans will focus on traveling outside of the United States to film for the music industry or documentary travel films.