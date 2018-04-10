Men’s golf comes in seventh place in Sandpiper Invitational

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The City College men’s golf team placed seventh in the 12-team field of the Sandpiper Invitational on Monday in a disappointing effort on the team’s home course.

Each team had six players. Freshman Mikha Benedictus tied for tenth out of the 72 golfers who competed, shooting a team-best 74. He started the day strong, notching the third best score early on after getting three birdies in his first seven holes. In his team-leading effort, Benedictus also had the best score of his college career.

Despite the strong play from Benedictus, the rest of the team struggled to keep the scores up. Although the team started out well, they couldn’t hit many shots as the day progressed. The next best score was a 78 from Felix Dine. Kotaro Noda shot a 79, while Zach Steinberger and Gabe Cloquet both shot 80.

Cypress College won the tournament with a team score of 371, with five of its six players shooting between a 73 and 76. City College finished with 391.

The best score of the day went to Orange Coast College’s Myoung Kim, who shot a 69.

The Vaqueros will play in their next tournament April 23 for WSC number 10 at San Dimas Golf Course.