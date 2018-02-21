SBCC softball overcomes five run deficit, second time this week

Santa Barbara City College Vaquero Madison Foster scored four runs for the Vaqueros at Pershing Park in Santa Barbara on Tuesday, Feb. 20. This was the second game in a week where the Vaqueros beat the Los Angeles Pierce College Eagles.

SBCC softball rallies back from a five run deficit to beat LA Mission College 8-6 at Pershing Park on Tuesday afternoon.

City College was down 6-1 in the third inning when they inserted pitcher Calista Wendell (No. 10) into the game. She dominated, only giving up two hits while striking out six as the Eagles never got a runner passed second base with Wendell on the mound.

“When your close in the score you can’t really give up,” Wendell said. “You have to go up there thinking nobody can score any more runs because they’re up.”

Wendell displayed that mindset to perfection as she led the charge for her team to make the comeback. Wendell also showed why she is one of the leaders of the team with her experience pitching in tight situations.

“Calista has been doing a really great job for us,” head coach Justine Bosio said. “Whatever situation we have asked her to come in she has stepped up and done that.”

Before Wendell took the mound, Isabella Gregson (No. 5) was in the game as she got the start for the Vaqueros. Gregson was pulled in the third inning after giving up a homerun which made the score 6-1.

Gregson didn’t let her struggles at the mound affect her mindset at the plate, however. Gregson finished 4-4 at the plate with an RBI.

“Having Calista go in for me was the right move, said Gregson. “But I didn’t let it affect me because I still wanted to win the game and not bring my team down.”

After being down 4-0 before even getting to touch the bats, City College gathered themselves as they were able to get one run back in the first. Catcher Janet Salas (No. 8) was able to beat out a double play which drove in second baseman Madison Foster (No. 3).

LA Mission and City College each scored two runs over the next two innings and the Vaqueros went into the fifth inning down 6-3. The Vaqueros then scored two runs in the fifth inning after Sloane Greeley (No. 22) hit a single off the pitcher’s glove and LA Mission committed an error.

City College tied the score 6-6 in the sixth inning off an RBI double from Foster. Foster scored on the next batter off an error from LA Mission which gave the Vaqueros the lead for the rest of the game. Foster led the Vaqueros offense, going 3-3 at the plate with three doubles.

“I have been going into the batter’s box looking for one pitch,” Foster said. “It has helped me alot since at the beginning of the season when I would just look to hit whatever they pitched.”

For the second game in the past five days, the Vaqueros had to overcome a five run deficit against LA Mission College. The Vaqueros played the Eagles this past Friday in a tournament at Mt. San Jacinto and were down 8-3 before they rallied and won the game 10-8.

“It’s showing the mentality of our team,” Bosio said. “As we start to get into season it’s exciting to see them starting to have that resilience with conference starting Thursday.”

The Vaqueros will hit the road Thursday as they open up their WSC conference schedule at Bakersfield College. The Vaqueros will return to Pershing Park Tuesday, February 27 against Allan Hancock College.