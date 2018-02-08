SBCC women’s basketball demolishes Oxnard 79-42

Vaquero Aaliyah Pauling (no. 32) goes for a layup while Maxine Holguin (no. 14) and Airin Lara (no. 1) from Oxnard College attempt to block her. The game was held at the Santa Barbara City College Sports Pavilion on Wednesday, Feb. 7. The City College Vaqueros beat the Oxnard College Condors 79-42.

The SBCC women’s basketball team demolished Oxnard 79-42 Wednesday at the Sports Pavilion during ‘Coaches vs. Cancer’ night.

The Vaqueros got off to a commanding start and didn’t let up for the remainder of the game. The team hopes to be competitive in the playoffs with just a few games remaining in the regular season.

“Ultimately our goal is to make the playoffs,” said freshman Aaliyah Pauling (No. 32). “We have to continue to play together. We are finally gelling as a team.”

It was a big night for the Vaqueros as they got a much needed win. It was also a big night for Sports Information Specialist Dave Loveton, who was recently diagnosed with kidney cancer. He was honored for his 12 years of commitment to Vaquero sports during halftime.

All of the proceeds from Wednesday night will be donated to the American Cancer Society.

The Vaqueros have experienced a season full of inconsistencies but are currently enjoying a three game winning streak. With only three games left in the season, the team knows they haven’t done enough yet to be complacent.

“We have to keep playing how we played tonight,” said assistant coach Michelle Herrera. Head coach Sandrine Krul was not available for comment as she was busy with the ‘Coaches vs. Cancer’ festivities.

“Everyone has to contribute, said Herrera. “We can’t win if someone scores 30 points. We just need to keep sharing the ball.”

The Vaqueros got off to a good start but Oxnard kept it close and were down 26-17 early in the second quarter. The Vaqueros then went on a 21-4 run and didn’t hold back for the remainder of the game. At halftime the score was 47-21.

Freshman Meagan Moore (No. 3) scored all 15 of her points in the first half and was key to the big lead at the half.

“All the girls coming together and doing their roles is big,” said freshman Holly Barrera (No.14). “Moving the ball like we did tonight and sticking to what we do best is important.”

The Vaqueros extended the lead to 58-21 to begin the second half and had a 30-4 run. They never trailed the entire game.

Pauling, who leads the team in points, assists, steals, and is second in rebounds, had another stat-sheet stuffer. She finished with 13 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists, 3 steals, and a block while shooting 5-10.

“For some reason we shy away from what’s working,” said Pauling. “We need to keep doing what works. It is nice that we are finally playing more as a team but it would have been good if that happened earlier in the season.”

With three games left, the playoffs are on the teams mind as they look to finish out the regular season strong.

“It isn’t all about the win-loss record,” said Herrera. “This is a great group of girls who have their heads on their shoulders and deserve to keep playing. We are flirting with the second and third seed and hopefully we can make it in.”

The Vaqueros improve to 13-11 on the season as Oxnard falls to 4-17. City College will play at Allan Hancock on Saturday, Feb. 10 before the team plays its final home game against Moorpark on Wednesday, Feb. 14.