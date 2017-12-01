SBCC softball names Justine Bosio head coach starting spring

Close New City College softball head coach Justine Bosio Tuesday, Nov. 21, at Pershing Park. Bosio has spent the last two seasons as an assistant coach of the team and is now replacing Paula Congleton after Congleton received an offer to coach at the University of New Mexico. Gerardo Zavala

Gerardo Zavala New City College softball head coach Justine Bosio Tuesday, Nov. 21, at Pershing Park. Bosio has spent the last two seasons as an assistant coach of the team and is now replacing Paula Congleton after Congleton received an offer to coach at the University of New Mexico.

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Justine Bosio has been promoted to lead the City College softball team, taking her love for the game of softball from the playing field to the dugout as its new head coach.

Bosio grew up in Santa Barbara where she attended and played at Dos Pueblos High School, before attending Colorado State-Pueblo to continue her softball career. Bosio has been an assistant coach under longtime City College head coach Paula Congleton for the past two seasons.

“I’ve been around this game my entire life,” said Bosio. “I played softball since I was seven and this is my fourth year coaching overall.”

Congleton coached at City College for 19 years and had 354 total wins as a coach. She took a job at the University of Mexico after the 2017 season.

Bosio is only entering her first year as head coach, but she wants to keep the winning tradition alive and pick up right where Congleton left off.

“I am so proud of Justine and feel confident that she will continue to keep SBCC softball a premier program,” said Congleton. “ Justine is dependable, honest and hungry. She strives to improve not only her players abilities, but is working hard to elevate the program even more.”

Bosio learned a lot from Congleton in her two years as an assistant. She has learned that she has to work the players hard so they come out and compete every day at a high level.

“I have learned not to be afraid to make the program your own and not to be afraid to go after what you want.”

Bosio wants the team to improve this upcoming year in conference after finishing fifth last season.

Bosio wants to see her team finish in the top three, make the postseason, and compete at the regional level. Members of the team notice the effort Bosio puts in to help her players improve every time they step on the field.

“She’s really supportive and is really good at listening,” said second-year player Jasmine Manson. “She will take the time to work one-on-one with you.”

Bosio played the game at a high level for many years, so she connects easily with the players.

“Justine is a great communicator and as a former player herself, she relates well with the players,” said Congleton.

At Colorado State, Bosio earned a bachelor’s degree in exercise science, health promotion and recreation, with a minor in physical education. Bosio earned her master’s in special education at Northcentral University.

She began coaching at Burlington High School in Colorado for a year before coming back home to Santa Barbara.

Bosio has a huge passion for the game of softball through playing and coaching.

“Just being able to face adversity on the field which helps you off the field,” said Bosio.“There’s nothing better than being on the field and playing the game that you love.”

Bosio spends most of her time coaching, but when she has free time, she enjoys being outdoors and helping out in the community.

She loves going to the beach and going on hikes with friends and family. Bosio helps out with her local church and does youth group ministry.

City College softball will begin its first season with its new coach starting in 2018. The team will officially meet for practice in January.

“We definitely have the expectation to finish better than we did last year.”