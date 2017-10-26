SBCC women’s soccer beats Cuesta in record breaking heat

Slideshow • 3 Photos James Von Essen Lady Vaquero Lourdes Gilbert (No. 14) started the game fast, outrunning Cougar Brenae Damery (No. 16) Tuesday, Oct. 24, in La Playa Stadium. The Vaqueros won the game 12-0.





Filed under Sports, Top Stories

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

The scorching 97 degree heat could not stop the women’s soccer team as number one ranked City College annihilated Cuesta 12-0 on head coach John Sisterson’s birthday.

The team remained undefeated after recording another shutout and setting a new team high for goals. City College gave Sisterson a nice birthday present with six goals in each half.

“It was a great feeling to win on his birthday,” said freshman midfielder Elizabeth Estrada (No. 22). “I’m sure he’s glad we won today.”

Forward Katherine Sheehy (No. 4) got the scoring outburst started when freshman forward Isabella Viana (No. 11) found her for the early goal. Viana had two assists and a team leading eleventh goal.

Sheehy completed the hat trick with three goals. She now has 8 on the season.

“That was good for Kat to get a hat trick being her birthday recently,” said Sisterson.

City College began subbing early after getting off to a 3-0 lead with 20 minutes remaining in the first half.

Everybody on the roster got a chance to play this game.

“It was a wonderful feeling seeing everyone out there giving it all they got,” said Estrada.

Ten different players scored a goal as City College attempted 34 shots for the game.

One of those players was freshman Minji Kim (No. 34) who saw her first action of the season and scored her first goal.

“It felt amazing that I got to be apart of Minji’s first college goal,” said midfielder Monica Garcia (No. 20) who assisted on the goal. “She deserved it.”

Garcia had three assists on the day and picked up right where the starters left off when she checked into the game.

“Any playing time I get I really just try to make the best of it,” said Garcia. “To come in and have a positive impact is a great feeling.”

The refs took extra caution in making sure both teams stayed hydrated during this game. There were two timeouts during the halfway point through each half.

Sisterson took his starters out early and put them back in late but it wasn’t due to the immense heat.

“They only played 25 minutes so I didn’t want them sitting around all game,” said Sisterson. So we thought give them another fifteen minutes.”

The City College defense shutout another opponent and won its thirteenth straight game. The team only allowed one Moorpark shot and it was saved by goalkeeper Holly Telliard (No. 00).

The team celebrated Sisterson’s birthday with him before the game and got him a surprise.

“The girls gave me a nice birthday cake before the game.”

The team will look to stay undefeated in conference play at 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27, at Moorpark.

City College will finish the remainder of its season on the road look to capture a Western State Conference Title.