SBCC students gear up for finals week with first De-Stress Fest

Valerie van den Broek, Features Editor
April 22, 2019
Filed under Features, Top Stories

As finals week approaches, students are preparing for the seemingly endless hours of studying. To help combat this, The Well has taken charge of De-Stress Fest, a set of workshops and events meant to help put students at ease.

The Well is a new addition to campus, opening its doors earlier this semester. It aims to be a hub of relaxation and support to those who need it.

Student Program Advisor of The Well Rebecca Bean said The Well cares about students and wants to help them become as stress-free as possible.

“We will offer lots of snacks and refreshments,” Bean said. “This is a place where students come to rest and recharge, or can come and study.”

The De-Stress Fest, which will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, May 6 on the West Campus Lawn, will offer free massages, games, food and therapy dogs.

Due to The Health and Wellness Center’s overwhelming number of personal appointments made in the last few weeks, the center has been busy trying to make sure each student has the opportunity to speak to a counselor and has suggested students visit The Well.

“We encourage wellness all throughout the semester,” said Laura Fariss, director student health and wellness, in regards to the wellbeing part of student health services.

Some students shared tips on resources they use when studying.

“Don’t give up, stay committed and don’t do everything at the last moment,” student Lucca Portes said. “I find going to the library, meeting with tutors and going to office hours very helpful.”

Others shared tips on how they keep their minds at ease.

“Looking over notes and re-writing them is what I do,” said City College student Gianna Lenoci.

The library will be holding special hours for students to come and dive into their books, Monday – Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday from 7:30 to 8 p.m., Saturday from noon to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

With the many resources students have at City College, finals should be a little bit more enjoyable and relaxing.

