‘The Wolves’ kicks in teamwork, teen experience at the Jurkowitz

The cast of “The Wolves” pose during a tech run as part of the show on Saturday, April 2 at City College’s Jurkowitz Theatre in Santa Barbara, Calif. The Theatre Group at SBCC is presenting “The Wolves” from April 6 to 23.

The Theatre Group at SBCC is marking the end of their 75th season with one of the top produced plays in the country, “The Wolves” directed by Sara Rademacher.

“The Wolves” is a contemporary coming of age play that follows young female athletes during their Saturday pre-game soccer warm ups, highlighting their own struggles on and off the soccer field.

“It’s young women who are athletes, who are powerful, who are awesome. That can bring their own power to their own story,” said Rademacher.

The story follows a team of nine girls who represent “The Wolves,” a high school soccer team that scores with an array of different laughable personalities. While at practice, the girls talk about everything from menstrual products to politics.

Casting these characters posed its challenges as each girl is extremely unique in their own way.

“There is something very musical about it. It’s as if each of these different characters were an instrument in an orchestra,” said Rademacher. “What it’s building is a complete song. There is a melody going through it but every once in a while you’ll hear some expression of something a little deeper or a little lighter.”

Brooklyn Snyder, who plays number 7, let us know a bit about her character.

“She’s a bit of a drama queen. I think that me as an adult relates more to her but at 17 she’s someone I would have been scared of,” she said.

The cast has been rehearsing since Feb. 15, putting in about 20 hours a week.

“I can’t speak for everybody, but I do believe that there is a universality to the characters and that people are really going to relate to the feelings that come out of it because there is this collective that is made up of really different people,” said Rademacher.

The week leading up to the plays opening, tech rehearsals were abruptly moved to the Garvin Theater due to a flood from the rain on March 28 that affected unfinished construction on the roof of the Jurkowitz Theater.

“We aren’t able to use our theater so it’s cutting our tech short. We have less time to work with the technical elements,” said stage manager Benet Bouchard. “It’s been an adjustment period. I’ve learned a lot.”

A strike like this one has only created a short change in rehearsals and the show will continue in the Jurkowitz Theater at City College running from April 6-23.

Ticket prices on Wednesday, Thursday evening and Saturday and Sunday Matinee; $24 for general, $19 for seniors and $14 for SBCC students and staff. On Friday and Saturday evening tickets will be $26 for general, $21 for seniors and $17 for SBCC students and staff.

Tickets can be purchased on the Theatre Group at SBCC website or the Garvin Theater Box Office 805-965-5935.

“This play is honest and in that honesty there’s hope. So if you need a little of that, come and see it,” Rademacher said.