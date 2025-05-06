The news site of Santa Barbara City College.

SBCC’s Fashion Club showcases student work in fashion show

“A Look Through Time” fashion show was held on Thursday May 1
Amanda Cloninger, Staff Writer
May 6, 2025
Aneka Edwards
Student Maximus Kislig flaunts his outfit on May 1 at the fashion show “A Look Through Time” at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art in Santa Barbara, Calif. Kislig is the founder of the clothing brand Kis By Maximus.

Fashion struck on Thursday, May 1 at Santa Barbara Museum of Art when City College’s Fashion Club showed their work for all who attended. Hayes Phillip and Kassie Tui, the founders of Fashion Club, showed up and showed out for the fashion industry. For an hour of fashion, traveling through all of the fashion eras starting with the 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s, 2000s, and ending with the future, setting the scene for the runway. 

30 City College student models came to walk the runway and showcased the show’s theme of a look through time.

Student Clover Martinez struts the runway on May 1 at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art in Santa Barbara, Calif. The show lasted from 5 to 6 p.m. (Aneka Edwards)

“The models were just as much as the art as the fashion was,” Jake Reyes, an attendee said.

The show received positive feedback and high remarks, mostly having to do with the high quality of the fabric, style and creativity. 

“Really inspiring, powerful and well organized, I definitely want to try this in the future,”  bystander Colton Johnson said. 

The outfits had an array of creativity within each era, along with an arranged venue, allowing a full view and experience. The event was an outside scene open to the public, aimed at appreciating all the eras of fashion. 

With 12 stylists and designers to put the show and outfits together, the scene was set at the Santa Barbara Art Museum for a large gathering. 

Student Zoe Metz walks down the stairs of the Santa Barbara Museum of Art on May 1 in Santa Barbara, Calif. Metz is a second-year student at modeled at the Fashion Club’s fashion club. (Aneka Edwards)

“I loved it, such a big crowd for all of these independent artists,” attendee Bella Eshoo said. “There needs to be more awareness for talent such as this.” 

The stylists and designers received high praise for their creativity and ingenuity. Their work was aimed to represent the pop of the past and the fits of the future. 

Jalen Woodward, student and model, said that this was his first time on an official runway. Woodward was scouted by Phillip, the president of the Fashion Club. 

“When people do this for Louis Vuitton runways they walk with full confidence,” Woodard said. “That’s the kind of confidence that I had to learn, it really just made me feel better about myself.”

Student Jalen Woodard poses at the Fashion Club on May 1 at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art in Santa Barbara, Calif. Woodard said he has wanted to model most of his life.

He explained the importance of confidence and how one has to have to own the fit as well as the runway. 

“With fashion and modeling it’s more with fashion you have the taste, it’s the ability to how you can put certain clothes and materials together to make a good outfit,” Woodward said. “With modeling it’s more about looks and genetics, and what God gave.”

Woodward said growing up, he always liked to dress up. Back in high school and middle school he always made sure to go to school in a good outfit.

“I never wanted to go to school in a terrible outfit,” Woodard said. “With modeling, in this fashion show it’s like I can finally fulfill this dream of mine.”  

SBCC’s Fashion Club end the night on the steps of the Santa Barbara Museum of Art on May 1 in Santa Barbara, Calif. The club has three main pillars, sustainability, creativity, and cultural impact. (Aneka Edwards)

The Fashion Club’s first fashion show had a crowd of both students and the public that came to support the club for this event with a lot of journalists could be seen flashing cameras reporting the occasion.

