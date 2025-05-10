The news site of Santa Barbara City College.

The Channels

Frank Ocean’s music heals, comforts and guides me through life

The Channels Art Pages | STAFF SUGGESTION
Djamila Rodeck, Arts & Entertainment Editor
May 10, 2025
Frank Ocean preforms at the Wireless Festival in 2013 in London, England. RJ Photos UK.

Did you ever feel like you were just truly understood? Not even by a friend or family member but by an artist and his songs. That’s how Frank Ocean makes me feel.

Born as Christopher Edwin Breaux, Frank Ocean is a highly successful American songwriter, rapper, and singer who last published an untitled song on Dec. 25, 2021, and his album “Blonde” on Aug. 20, 2016. In 2020, Ocean released two singles, “Dear April” and “Cayendo. After this, Ocean only posted some snippets, with his most recent one being dropped about a month ago.  Add something that says he hasn’t released anything since. Even though he nearly disappeared, he still has a big impact on many, such as me, and has lots of people waiting for him to come back and release some new music.

The variety of his songs makes me always find something to listen to in every situation.

His feature on the Calvin Harris song “Slide” ft. Migos is the perfect summer song. It makes me happy, makes me want to hang out with my friends, and just has the best possible summer. His songs are not just super catchy; they also have deeper meanings.

Not only are the lyrics really deep, but the melodies are also beautiful. All together, it forms absolutely beautiful art pieces. 

The songs always make me feel. No matter if it’s me bawling my eyes out or me enjoying my time with some friends, his songs always find their way to me.

I’d say a song many people can relate to is “Ivy.” Ivy makes you feel some kind of nostalgia for thinking about an old love. It’s like rereading texts you shared with a loved one who’s no longer your partner. The song starts with the lyric “I thought that I was dreaming when you said you loved me.”

I feel like that’s a feeling most people can relate to when they first fall in love with someone and get into a relationship. This lyric is looking back to a time when he felt like that. The next line is “​​The start of nothin’,” and it shows how the relationship ended.

The song “White Ferrari” is like a goodbye song for a past relationship. Even though the relationship is coming to an end, that doesn’t mean you immediately stop caring about that person. He expresses this with the lyrics “I care for you still and I will (and I will) forever, That was my part of the deal, honest.” This is something I can deeply relate to. The end of “Self Control” makes me feel like my heart is being filled and like I’m levitating off the ground; I can’t even put it into words.

I could go on for hours to talk about his songs, lyrics, and the meanings and significance of those lyrics to me, but overall, it’s fair to say that Ocean gets really vulnerable, allowing his fans to feel really connected to him through his relatability. 

From unreleased songs like “Together” or “Wiseman” to his most common songs like “Pink+White”, “Ivy,” or “White Ferrari,” Frank Ocean offers a variety of great songs. I couldn’t even tell you what my favorite one is.

If you’re not already listening to Frank Ocean, I highly recommend you take a second, listen to some songs, and appreciate the art of his music. Besides his most popular songs, I also suggest you listen to some of his unreleased songs on platforms like SoundCloud. Frank Ocean is more than just a musician. To me, he is also some sort of comfort and therapy. He is an inspiration for many, and his music addresses and reflects multiple social norms and problems. 

Even though Frank Ocean has been pretty quiet these days, I hope he comes back to release some new music and is doing good. And in his words, “I will always love you how I do, Let go of a prayer for you.” Thank you, Frank Ocean.

