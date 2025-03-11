The Channels asks: What is your personal theme song?

As music continues to shape our identities and reflect our emotions, The Channels wants to celebrate its power to connect and inspire. We’re reaching out to our community, students, faculty, staff, and local members asking the question: What is your personal theme song?

Is there a song that makes you feel unstoppable? One that boosts your confidence or reminds you of your strength? We want to know the track that defines you, the song that speaks to your unique journey.

By sharing your theme song and a brief explanation of why it resonates with you, you’ll not only be contributing to a diverse community playlist, but your submission could also be featured on The Channels website, thechannels.org, and spotlighted on our curated Spotify playlist.

We plan to publish by April 21.

Don’t miss out on the chance to showcase your song to the world and share your personal connection with music. We’re excited to see how each of you uses music to define who you are.

For more information or to submit your song, please contact us at [email protected] or reach us on Instagram @thechannels.

Submit yours now by clicking the link below.

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfpDjeeKged83xyTDPbzSFIHjyWYpv3auGs3Yst2weTiH3z5Q/viewform?usp=header