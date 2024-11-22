The news site of Santa Barbara City College.

Talent fills the BC Forum, celebrating International Education Week

Aida Kaufmann, Photographer
November 22, 2024
Aida Kaufmann
Jing Su and her uncle Youquan Su perform the song Just Like Your Tenderness at the talent show on Nov. 21 at the BC Forum at City College in Santa Barbara, Calif. The duo didn’t take part in the contest, but still performed as a non-competitive act.

During International Education Week, the SBCC Ambassadors Program hosted a talent show in the BC Forum to celebrate City College’s diverse cultures. With 13 acts performing, attendees have seen and heard a variety of talents, including singing, dancing, beatboxing and poetry slam. Everyone that registered early enough was welcome to perform.

There was free pizza and snacks for all attendees. Thanks to a raffle, everybody had the chance to win a small prize.

Olivia Miller recites a poem in the talent show on Nov. 21, 2024 at the BC Forum at City College in Santa Barbara, Calif. Miller has presented two original poems, one about witches in Salem and one about luck.
Monica Vitor performs a flamenco dance in the talent show on Nov. 21, 2024 at the BC Forum at City College in Santa Barbara, Calif. Vitor works at the Basic Needs Center at City College.
Sahit Rampilla reads the ruffle numbers out loud while Rosemary Santillan shuffles the remaining entries in the talent show on Nov. 21 at the BC Forum at City College in Santa Barbara, Calif. The Ambassadors hosted a ruffle with gifts such as bottles and plushies. (Aida Kaufmann)
Justice Claveria plays a song on his guitar in the talent show on Nov. 21 at the BC Forum at City College in Santa Barbara, Calif. Claveria not only played the guitar, but has also used it as a drum at the same time. (Aida Kaufmann)
Hanadi Jitani sings in the talent show on Nov. 21 at the BC Forum at City College in Santa Barbara, Calif. Jitani sang the songs El Pastor and Time To Say Goodbye. (Aida Kaufmann)
Monica Vitor (left) and Hanadi Jitani (right) pose for the audience for being on the podium in the talent show on Nov. 21 at the BC Forum at City College in Santa Barbara, Calif. Vitor placed second and Jitani won first place. (Aida Kaufmann)
Erika Cruz presents the tote bag she received as a gift for participating in the talent show while the other participants are looking at their own bags on Nov. 21 at the BC Forum at City College in Santa Barbara, Calif. Cruz shares third place with Justice Claveria. (Aida Kaufmann)
Members of the Ambassadors Program dance to the song YMCA by Village People after the talent show on Nov. 21 at the BC Forum at City College in Santa Barbara, Calif. The Ambassadors weren’t only hosting the event, but had some members perform their talents as well. (Aida Kaufmann)

