Talent fills the BC Forum, celebrating International Education Week

Jing Su and her uncle Youquan Su perform the song Just Like Your Tenderness at the talent show on Nov. 21 at the BC Forum at City College in Santa Barbara, Calif. The duo didn’t take part in the contest, but still performed as a non-competitive act.
During International Education Week, the SBCC Ambassadors Program hosted a talent show in the BC Forum to celebrate City College’s diverse cultures. With 13 acts performing, attendees have seen and heard a variety of talents, including singing, dancing, beatboxing and poetry slam. Everyone that registered early enough was welcome to perform.
There was free pizza and snacks for all attendees. Thanks to a raffle, everybody had the chance to win a small prize.