The news site of Santa Barbara City College.

The Channels
The news site of Santa Barbara City College.

The Channels
The news site of Santa Barbara City College.

The Channels

OPINION: After Trump’s re-election, we found strength in community

The Channels Opinion Pages | STAFF COLUMN
Noah Manzarek-Naghi, Staff Writer
November 22, 2024
Anika Brodnansky
President-elect Donald Trump won the 2024 presidential race on Tuesday, Nov. 5. Trump won the race with 312 electoral votes.

It was already dark out at 6:30 p.m. when I walked into my mom crying on the couch.

Our living situation had gotten tougher, and with the re-election of President-elect Donald Trump, she was terrified that it would only get worse. We felt the grief of a nation’s young and old that night.

When I got home earlier that afternoon on election day, I knew the first thing I had to do was call my mom; she needed to talk about it. We all already knew the successful candidate, and from what she’d vented to me about these past months, I knew that this was her worst nightmare. 

Now that Trump is back, she said we need to think of the vulnerable, those who need help the most. A mother of three, she was already preparing for the storm.

We both realized that while there was time to grieve, it was important to get back up on our feet and gear towards the community.

As Daniel Hunter’s Waging Nonviolence article on Trump’s re-election provides, the first thing to do is center yourself. Yes, you should grieve; nothing good ever comes out of bottling up emotion. But after letting it out, calm down, keep a clear head, and think about those around you.

Just because Trump’s back in office doesn’t mean you can’t unionize your workplace. The Republican Party (GOP) can’t stop you from starting a vegetable garden in your backyard or making plans with your relatives and peers to protect BIPOC and LGBTQI+ family and friends. 

Participating in your local politics is equally as important. Attend city hall meetings and community events, and advocate for better conditions for your immediate surroundings—because while Trump is all the way in Washington, D.C., you’re still closest to the people and things that matter most: your community.

Election stress has really gotten to my family, but most of all, my single mother. This resulted in fighting between her and her boyfriend, putting the future of the home we’ve built into question. When he got home that night, I found her crying on the couch; I was able to talk to both of them.

That night, we were all reminded that what matters most is keeping the bonds of community strong in light of these times. It was made clear that the most urgent priority was to take immediate action to protect who is most important to us—that the home we built couldn’t afford to break in the years to come. 

Individually, you can be a thorn, but together, we’re a tree. America is a forest, and through cooperation and planning, we can resist wildfire.

Story continues below advertisement
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Opinion
Ruiz and her two sisters smiling after Ruiz graduated Santa Barbara High School in Summer 2024. Ruiz is happy to be an older sister.
OPINION: My younger siblings have pushed me to become a role model
Letter to the Editor: Transparency matters in the vote against Measure P
Letter to the Editor: Bringing student voices back to SBCC
Letter to the Editor: Voter concerns raised over Measure P’s impact and campaign tactics
The Lockdown Browser is a custom browser that records student movements and uses facial recognition software to prevent students from cheating on exams.
Lockdown browsers are disregarding student need for privacy and respect
Letter to the Editor: Who truly benefits from Measure P?
More in Top Stories
Voices: What was your reaction to the election results?
Voices: What was your reaction to the election results?
Addie Lane catapults a volleyball toward the goal vs San Diego State on Nov. 1 at Santa Barbara High School in Santa Barbara, Calif. Lane scored a total 99 goals for the season.
Women’s water polo wraps up a season of victories and success
Jing Su and her uncle Youquan Su perform the song Just Like Your Tenderness at the talent show on Nov. 21 at the BC Forum at City College in Santa Barbara, Calif. The duo didn’t take part in the contest, but still performed as a non-competitive act.
Talent fills the BC Forum, celebrating International Education Week
The Vaqueros celebrate after Cara Christopherso, No. 10, scored the only goal of the game against Allan Hancock on Oct. 1 at La Playa Stadium at City College in Santa Barbara, Calif. Christopherson has scored 10 goals this season.
Vaqueros claim Western Conference Title, set sights on SoCal regionals
MySBCC is available on the app store and google play now.
SBCC Pipeline portal is on it's way out as MySBCC takes main stage
From left, Keanu De Witt, Cesar Carranza and Instructor Dave Brainerd work together to put an air filter on the engine on Nov. 6 in the automotive shop at City College in Santa Barbara, Calif. "I think it's just a super fun experience and it's a great learning opportunity," De Witt said.
City College program prepares students for automotive careers