Voices: ‘Where are you from, and do you feel welcome at Santa Barbara City College?’

Gerardo Zavala
JULIA LEE and AIDAN ANDERSONOctober 30, 2017 • 164 viewsFiled under Multimedia, Opinion, Top Stories, Video
Tags: Bay Area, Chicago, Freemont, Lifestyle, Santa Barbara City College, Taco Bell, Voices
According to the Student Press Law center, several professional news outlets have recently revamped or removed their online comment sections in an attempt to create more civilized discourse.
The Channels encourages readers to use our comment section. We view it as a forum for our students and local community to discuss the news that we publish. In an open forum like this, readers are free to express themselves with certain guidelines.
The Channels will refrain from approving the publication of comments that are:
Personal attacks towards our staff,
Threats,
Libelous,
Invasion of privacy towards the writer or source,
Obscenity and hate speech,
Content that does not adhere to The Channels or community standards.
