Chemistry professor reflects on SBCC President’s apology
September 13, 2018 • 819 views
For me, as a person in the center of so much campus controversy, the Waypoint apology was more grandstanding and was written to save the Superintendent-President from further scrutiny. I found him to be sincere, but also found that he lacked empathy and understanding of what transpired and what continues to fester for so many. This is consistent with my previous assessment of his public communications: an aloof acknowledgment without actually doing the hard introspective work that is needed for this campus to move forward.
Much of the language used was very telling of who he is as a leader. “I’m not perfect” is just a way of absolving oneself from any blame. “…where honest and well-intentioned people have sharp differences…” reads very similar to President Trump’s comments of “fine people on both sides.” After months of harassment, there’s most definitely not well-intended people on both sides (And if I were being honest, I’m not sure I have any good intentions left, as I reached my limit months ago). Also, “I deeply regret that my actions caused harm – that has never been my intent, and I would never do that.” And yet, Dr. Beebe did cause harm. The four faculty members that lodged Title IX complaints against Mark McIntire begged Dr. Beebe and his Administrative staff for guidance, reprieve from the harassment, questions about college procedures, advice for how to deal with the media, and so many other specific, tangible, obvious things. Our emails remained unanswered, we were told that nothing could be done, or we were told things were being taken care of when they weren’t. As such, the statement that “[he and his administrative staff] have devoted a great deal of time and energy attempting to resolve related matters,” is not accurate. After months of inaction, I asked Dr. Beebe in an email sent in June if he was “malicious or incompetent” and I honestly still don’t know which it is.
I’m hoping to soon see a strong, collective faculty voice to push back against the platitudes and the inaction that is the Administrative norm.
It would seem that the reason chemistry professor Raeanne Napoleon finds herself in so “much campus controversy” is because she brings it on herself through careless accusations and unsubstantiated charges. After reading her judgmental comments and “above-it-all attitude” in responding to President Beebe’s recent letter, it is abundantly clear that she is the one who is aloof and in need of some introspective work. Her sneering comments about Dr. Beebe were shameful, including a comparison to Trump certainly used to summon students and faculty to her side as if they will follow her dissonant logic like sheep. It is indeed sad that a professor of science teaching at such a fine college, can be so unhappy with the people around her, as if she is festering in misery. If so, maybe it is time for you to move on. My advice professor, try a little kindness, try a little empathy yourself! A community member and supporter of the SBCC Foundation
Interesting choice of words: “…Professor REFLECTS…”. More like “Professor SNEERS”. A very unempathetic and malicious attack on Dr. Beebe by Prof Napoleon!
