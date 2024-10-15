Letter to the Editor: Vote yes on Measure P

Some 30 years ago I found myself a SBCC. I was an unfocused, mediocre student, attending simply because my friends were there and it sounded like a great way to spend a few years figuring out what I wanted to do when I grew up. What I ended up finding at SBCC was purpose and a joy for the earth sciences. SBCC gave me a great opportunity and without it I would not have been able to attend a four-year college, start my own business in Santa Barbara, and raise a family here.

I recently had the opportunity to walk the campus. The flood of fond memories was overshadowed by the sight of the very same buildings I studied in over three decades ago. I walked into my old study lab that literally hasn’t changed one bit and when I was there we didn’t even have the internet.

That’s why Measure P is so vital to this institution. Measure P goes a long way to bringing up SBCC’s facilities to today’s standards.

I’d hope you will all join me in seizing this great opportunity now to support SBCC for future students. I owe a lot to SBCC. Voting Yes on Measure P is a small effort with a huge return to give back to an institution that has given me and countless students before and after me so much.

Vote Yes on Measure P.