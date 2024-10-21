The news site of Santa Barbara City College.

The Channels
The news site of Santa Barbara City College.

The Channels
The news site of Santa Barbara City College.

The Channels

Letter to the Editor: Vote yes on Measure P

Channels Opinion Page | Letters to the Editor
Sally Saenger, SBCC Instructor
October 21, 2024

Numbers. Statistics. Percentages. 

Accusations. Denials. False narratives.

No, I’m not referring to the Presidential election. I am talking about Measure P, the bond Measure that would extend the tax rate previously approved by voters, and provide funding for much-needed safety and upgrading repairs for SBCC. In a lot of the “talk” I’ve come across, I notice a central element is missing: What’s best for our students.

As a born-and-raised Santa Barbarian, alum and veteran teacher at SBCC, I am intimately aware of how the passage of time has left its mark on the three SBCC campuses that serve our community. I am also aware that the funding model for California Community Colleges does not come close to providing the needed money to maintain or modernize our facilities in the lovely but expensive Santa Barbara. 

Our future students deserve better than the dilapidated and outdated facilities on each campus, which include some of our most prominent and well-used community structures. Because when it comes down to it, that is what Measure P is about: Students, their future and our shared future.

Together, as a community, we can choose to improve the learning conditions for our Students here at SBCC. We can say “Yes” to our future nurses, mechanics, care-givers and all others who aspire to improve their lives through a community college education at SBCC. We can do it by voting Yes on Measure P.



Story continues below advertisement
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Letters to Editor
Letter to the Editor: Vote yes on Measure P
Letter to the Editor: No violence should be tolerated in the holy land
Letter to the Editor: Community member defends reproductive rights
Letter to the Editor: Publications should strive to be accessible
Letter to the Editor: No profound thinkers should be censored
Letter to the Editor: Colleges have 'shallow vision of diversity'
More in Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor: Community member shares thoughts on student housing
Senate member explains reason for breaking open meeting law
Middle College student says vote for Prop. 2 to support homeless
Chemistry professor reflects on SBCC President's apology
Michael Shermer addresses controversy regarding speech
Chemistry department chair clarifies research processes
More in Opinion
Mist over Hendry’s Beach, Oct. 6, Santa Barbara, Calif. The fog conceals an endless sea, with endless gyres and fluctuations brewing her waters in the untold millions. We can only dream of what lurks further beneath.
OPINION: Washed up fossils on the beach guide me to find happiness
Rodeck smiling at her dad taking a picture of her at a competition in 2015. She and her team just got announced as first place
OPINION: Competitive Cheer has changed my life in many ways
OPINION: Maintaining a fulfilling life while balancing social media usage
OPINION: Maintaining a fulfilling life while balancing social media usage
Voices: If you could have any fictional character or celebrity as president who would it be and why?
Voices: If you could have any fictional character or celebrity as president who would it be and why?
OPINION: Discovering happiness by stepping out of my comfort zone
OPINION: Discovering happiness by stepping out of my comfort zone
Cross Currents: Should mukbanging be normalized?
Cross Currents: Should mukbanging be normalized?