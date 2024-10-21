Letter to the Editor: Vote yes on Measure P

Numbers. Statistics. Percentages.

Accusations. Denials. False narratives.

No, I’m not referring to the Presidential election. I am talking about Measure P, the bond Measure that would extend the tax rate previously approved by voters, and provide funding for much-needed safety and upgrading repairs for SBCC. In a lot of the “talk” I’ve come across, I notice a central element is missing: What’s best for our students.

As a born-and-raised Santa Barbarian, alum and veteran teacher at SBCC, I am intimately aware of how the passage of time has left its mark on the three SBCC campuses that serve our community. I am also aware that the funding model for California Community Colleges does not come close to providing the needed money to maintain or modernize our facilities in the lovely but expensive Santa Barbara.

Our future students deserve better than the dilapidated and outdated facilities on each campus, which include some of our most prominent and well-used community structures. Because when it comes down to it, that is what Measure P is about: Students, their future and our shared future.

Together, as a community, we can choose to improve the learning conditions for our Students here at SBCC. We can say “Yes” to our future nurses, mechanics, care-givers and all others who aspire to improve their lives through a community college education at SBCC. We can do it by voting Yes on Measure P.





