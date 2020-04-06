COVID-19 update: 28 cases confirmed at Lompoc Prison

As of Monday afternoon, there are 192 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Santa Barbara County.

Of the 192 confirmed cases, 110 people are recovering at home, 34 people are hospitalized, 42 people have fully recovered and two people have died.

Of the 34 people hospitalized, 19 are in the ICU.

The second death from COVID-19 was reported over the weekend.

The person was being treated at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and, like the first death, was in their 60s and had “underlying health conditions.”

Santa Barbara County Public Health Director Van Do-Reynoso also revealed more information about the confirmed COVID-19 cases during Monday’s press conference.

Do-Reynoso said that 37 healthcare workers are among the county’s positive cases and that, of the 192 cases in Santa Barbara County, 75 are female, 116 are male and the gender of one patient is currently unknown.

“Raw numbers of confirmed cases do not tell the whole story about what may or may not be happening in any given community,” Do-Reynoso said.

Santa Barbara County Public Health Officer Dr. Henning Ansorg said that there are “likely far more cases” than what the confirmed numbers show due to limited testing availability.

Do-Reynoso also discussed a confirmed outbreak of COVID-19 at the United States Penitentiary, Lompoc, with 28 confirmed cases at the prison.

“[The Lompoc prison is] following a strict protocol under our disease control guidance,” Do-Reynoso said. “We are in close communication with how they’re handling the isolation and the treatment of the whole community.”

Check back with The Channels for continued coverage on the coronavirus pandemic.