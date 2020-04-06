Second person dies of COVID-19 in county, confirmed cases rise to 174

Transmission electron microscopic image of an isolate from the first U.S. case of COVID-19, formerly known as 2019-nCoV. The spherical viral particles, colorized blue, contain cross-section through the viral genome, seen as black dots.

A second person has died from COVID-19 in Santa Barbara County, as the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the county rose to 174 Sunday.

The person who died was a South County resident in their 60s with “underlying health conditions,” according to the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

“We continue to ask for the support of every resident as we move forward to get through this difficult time,” said Santa Barbara County Health Officer Dr. Henning Ansorg. “Only with the help of every person in our community will we make a difference in slowing the spread of this virus.”

Of the 174 cases in the county, 40 have fully recovered, 103 are recovering at home and 27 are recovering in a hospital.

The Public Health Department has reminded the public to continue practicing social distancing and avoid going out except for essential tasks to help minimize the spread of the virus.