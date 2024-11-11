How Santa Barbara’s Brawlin’ Betties are actively redefining roller derby

Gallery • 5 Photos Anthony Zell The Brawling Betties work on their footwork and the comfort of being off balance on Nov. 4 at the Earl Warren Showgrounds in Santa Barbara, Calif. The Brawlin' Betties next event is at 5 p.m. on Nov. 16 at the Earl Warren Showgrounds.

In the late 1930s, a fast-paced and intense sport was born, stirring up the norms in athletics and attracting individuals craving an aggressive outlet. Captivating people from all demographics, roller derby has maintained its distinct character over the decades.

Santa Barbara’s derby team, The Brawlin’ Betties, has undergone a massive transformation since its formation in 2009. Juggling internal and external societal pressures, The Betties are committed to radical inclusion and uplifting members in an otherwise intimidating sport.

“The team has grown into a more caring and supportive space than I know that it was, the Betties used to be notoriously difficult,” Bouting skater and member of the team, Dana Johnson, said. “I mean colloquially we used to be known as the “Brawlin Bi—s,” but now we’re very actively the fun team.”

Johnson, who goes by “Bumi Boomswing,” on the team, has watched the group evolve since he joined in 2019. Fostering intensity while upholding community standards of care has been crucial, but inclusivity remains the top priority.

In the early 2000s, the rise of feminism and queer culture began to play a very important role in the sport. Leagues around the world began creating spaces where anyone, regardless of their sexual orientation and gender identity could participate without fear of discrimination.

Izzi Mata “Ultra Violet,” a bouting skater and team member explained that one of the most distinctive examples of individuality and self-expression is the practice of adopting a derby name.

“A lot of people on our team, are nonbinary or [queer] so being able to go by a name that you chose yourself, is something that can be really comforting,” Mata said. “You get to build your own persona and come into a space saying, this is my name, these are my pronouns, and have that be unquestioned.”

Head coach York Shingles “Lady Faga,” credits this evolution to the Betties’ commitment to creating a positive atmosphere, not necessarily a fundamental change in derby itself. And while the sport is notorious for its extremely combative principles, that isn’t the main drawing point.

“I first came here about 12 years ago, saw the crowd, the atmosphere of the team, and said, I need to be part of this,” Shingles said. “The aggression never drew me to it. I saw a team sport that was inclusive and I never felt that before. This was a place where I could go and try.”

Roller derby is a high-contact sport played on roller skates, where teams of five skaters compete to score points by lapping opposing players. The game is known for its speed and strategy which requires not just athleticism but a unique blend of teamwork and resilience.

Competitions are commonly known as bouts, which require clear and constant communication in the face of a chaotic environment. The supportive and unified spirit of the Betties strengthens the team both during and after these intense matches.

“I’ve learned a lot of life skills from Derby like how to work in a team and with other people in general,” Co-Captain Adrian Mitchell “Starry Blight” said. “Even when you’re exhausted and frustrated because something’s not working, there’s problem-solving for that. Derby brings that out in people.”

The Betties practice at Earl Warren Showground three days a week. For most of the team members, derby was their first introduction to roller skating. But due to the high-intensity nature of the sport, it’s essential to master techniques like stopping, falling, and taking hits safely.

This is where the team’s “Nugget Program” comes into play.

“We like to call our new players nuggets because it’s a little bit kinder than [calling them] fresh meat,” Mata said. “It makes sure that you know certain skills. If you can skate forward and backward safely, keep up speed, and receive hits, you can move up to a bouting skater.”

One of the newer members of the team, Amaris Gil “Bee Sting”, is currently in the Nugget program, and aims to re-ignite her passion for skating. When going through a difficult time, Gil remembered her elementary school love for skating and was looking for local groups to connect with when she stumbled upon the Betties.

“I initially thought, ‘I don’t want to do this, roller derby doesn’t seem like my thing’ but then I tried it out and fell in love with it,” Gil said. “Meeting everyone made me feel like this is something I want to be a part of.”

As the Betties continue to skate, compete, and evolve, they remain a shining example of how inclusive teams can break down barriers and create a lasting impact on communities. Their next bout will begin at 5 p.m. on Nov. 16 at the Earl Warren Showgrounds.