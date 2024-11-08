The news site of Santa Barbara City College.

The Channels
The news site of Santa Barbara City College.

The Channels
The news site of Santa Barbara City College.

The Channels

The number of Chromebooks at City College has decreased by over 500

Noah Manzarek-Naghi, Staff Writer
November 8, 2024
Cebelli Pfeifer
The lack of chromebooks accessible to students on campus poses various concerns including students’ inability to complete classwork and internet accessibility.

Chromebook carts can be found in most classrooms, but they’re seldom used by students, as most bring their own devices to use in class. There has been a relatively recent discovery that an abundance of these carts that have sat nearly empty for months.

In March of 2020, nearly 2,000 Chromebooks were stockpiled from campus classrooms and reappropriated as library property to be used for online learning. Additionally, as City College received funding during COVID-19, some of that money was used to buy more Chromebooks for this endeavor. 

According to library technician Camerin Poulson, about 706 Chromebooks are currently out on loan to students until the end of the fall semester. There now remain only 80 Chromebooks that are not currently being loaned to students on campus. 

That leaves over 600 City College owned Chromebooks absent from campus.

“I wouldn’t say that they’re going missing, as far as the library is concerned,” Poulson said. “It’s really because students don’t bring them back. There are probably about 1,000 Chromebooks that are checked out to students who no longer attend [City College] alone.” 

City College is facing a tough challenge regarding the maintenance and replacement of these devices due to limited IT personnel, as well as budget constraints, according to Ramirez.

“It’s important that students have access to those Chromebooks,” Ramirez said. “[But] there is an expected attrition when it comes to these devices. […] so we do try to hold students to account for that because they have debts to the campus that they need to return.”

City College was able to purchase many of these Chromebooks through federal funding during the pandemic. What appears to be a drain directly on City College’s resources is, in fact, instead coming out of federal funds acquired during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

“[We had money] from the state and the feds also,” said Beth Taylor-Schott, dean of distance education, learning support services, and the library. “We were using [it to] suddenly buy just a huge number of Chromebooks that we hadn’t had before, for students to check out.”

According to Schott and Poulson, holding offending students accountable is a challenge. City College is also currently experiencing an enrollment shortage, and even then, most offenders no longer attend City College. 

“They dropped out of school,” Poulson said. “They didn’t really care. They never came back. I don’t know exactly what their reasonings were, but everything was very chaotic during COVID-19, obviously.” 

Still, Poulson understands the issue from the student’s perspective.

“Another part of this is that [the Chromebooks] are checked out for an entire semester. […] It’s like that process of checking it out for a semester makes them kind of forget they have to return them.”

Poulson also noted that recovering unreturned Chromebooks is hard, as Chromebooks generally have short shelf lives. 

According to Ramirez, consolidating computer spaces on campus is a simple way to create student gathering areas, as well as to reallocate personnel, which could pose a possible solution to the Chromebook dilemma. 

Fully stocked unused Chromebook carts may be moved to the library for further student loans; this would come with the added inclusion of Chromebooks into the Promise program or EOPS, as suggested by Poulson. 

“It’s only a couple hundred bucks,” Poulson said. “That’s as much as a textbook in a lot of cases. If they have the funding for it, give them a Chromebook, because I think that some of their textbooks and things are [also] paid for by EOPS.”



Story continues below advertisement
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Features
The Brawling Betties work on their footwork and the comfort of being off balance on Nov. 4 at the Earl Warren Showgrounds in Santa Barbara, Calif. The Brawlin' Betties next event is at 5 p.m. on Nov. 16 at the Earl Warren Showgrounds.
How Santa Barbara’s Brawlin' Betties are actively redefining roller derby
Inspired by the death of Stanford University goalkeeper Katie Meyers, AB 1517 aims to provide California students with support if faced with disciplinary action.
Legacy of Katie Meyers inspires signing of AB 1575 in California
Bingbong, a 1 and a half year old Belgian Malse Shepard mix, watches as a car passes by on Oct. 22 at the County of Santa Barbara Animal Shelter in Santa Barbara, Calif. "[Bingbong] is extremely playful, and enjoys his time with humans. He's a little stressed when he's left alone in the kennels...he really just wants a home," Animal Handler Dustin Fujuikawa said.
Students help shelter dogs find forever homes through fostering
Chandler Johnson the Majorettes strike a pose on Oct. 16 outside of the Campus Center at City College in Santa Barbara, Calif. The Majorettes practice every Wednesday from 5 p.m outside of Umoja.
A new era for dance at SBCC with Chandler Johnson's majorette club
Oil Platform Holly stands 2 miles offshore of Sands Beach on Oct. 23 in Isla Vista, Calif. Oil Platform Holly has been inactive since 2015 due to an oil spill.
New California laws aim to regulate idle oil wells and protect coastlines
The Sports Pavilion was built in the 1960s and stands to benefit from Measure P on Oct. 14. This building is located next to the Winslow Maxwell Overlook.
SBCC seeks $198 million for facility improvements through Measure P
More in Top Stories
City College has been granted provisional approval to offer bachelors programs in health information management.
SBCC receives Bachelor's program in Health Information Management
Grace Wilson looks into the mirror she uses to get ready for plays on Oct. 21 in the makeup room in the Garvin Theater at City College in Santa Barbara, Calif. Wilson will be playing Mrs. Bob Cratchit in Christopher Durang’s play “Mrs. Bob Cratchit’s Wild Christmas Binge”, which will be her sixth performance at City College.
Grace Wilson takes the leadership role in City College's theater program
Mason Watters (left) and Damon Dvorson (right) stand at the balcony of the Sigma Chi Satellite house where Dvorson's office is held on Oct. 30 in Isla Vista, Calif. The two began working together in summer 2024.
Housing Helper app aims to revolutionize student housing
The Lockdown Browser is a custom browser that records student movements and uses facial recognition software to prevent students from cheating on exams.
Lockdown browsers are disregarding student need for privacy and respect
Voices: How would you survive a horror movie?
Voices: How would you survive a horror movie?
Sebastian Lopez gets his picture taken at the photo booth at the Fright Fest on Oct. 30 on the West Campus Lawn at City College in Santa Barbara, Calif. The pictures taken at the photo booth could get printed out and also sent to a phone number or email address.
First Fright Fest is hosted by three student-run programs at City College