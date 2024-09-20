Newly appointed HR director Diana Zapata plans to lead with integrity

Diana Zapata’s commute from Chicago to Santa Barbra was long, and, much like the unpacked boxes in her suite in the Admin building, tells the story of a well-traveled spirit. Despite the recent move-in, her office is already decorated with a gallery of worldly art pieces – as well as a water cooler filled with cold drinks.

Compassion is a core component of Zapata’s ethic. Appointed as City College’s new director of human resources on July 25, she seeks to expand opportunities for her colleagues and her students.

Zapata was raised in a bilingual household, having Spanish-speaking parents who immigrated from Mexico. She emphasized the importance of speaking the languages of her colleagues and students, “I like to bring that sort of compassion to my work.”

Zapata worked at Chicago Public Radio from 2008 to 2015, alongside 60 other full-time journalists. “It’s important that people go in and see the situation and provide their observations and tell the truth.”

She grew up in Phoenix’s south side, the daughter of an educator. Her mother was forced to quit school during the Depression to support her family, and re-enrolled later in life to obtain her GED, going on to trade school to become a licensed nurse.

“[My mother] had us reading and doing a lot of academic work, projects, and supported our academic growth,” Zapata said. “She did a lot–she was a lifelong learner herself.”

As a previous educator herself, Zapata draws inspiration from her mother in her pursuit for campus equity. Working as both a grade school and special education teacher, Zapata eventually moved to Santa Barbara, where she worked as an educational specialist for the Department of Education.

Zapata graduated from Arizona State University with a masters degree in education. Since then, she has worked in a myriad of positions, both in the HR department and as a teacher on the ground. Her most recent position was as the HR director for Carpinteria Unified School District.

“[I would define] my work in Carpinteria as being more transactional, less sort of developmental,” Zapata said. “But here [at City College], I see that I’m really getting to do both. [We’re] making sure that we’re following the collective bargaining agreements that exist, and also working in a way that supports each other’s integrity and respect, and creates safe environments–that’s my goal, is to try to bring that sensibility and passion.”

Continuing to work for, and alongside, unionized educators, Zapata stressed her position on the importance of upholding labor rights.

“My job here is to interpret rights and protections for both sides, so that everyone gets taken care of, have their needs met, and work in an environment that’s good for everyone,” Zapata said.

As an HR director, Zapata plans to ensure that preserving her community takes center stage to her operations. Juggling the needs of her fellow faculty, the student body, and administration presents a challenge, but as Zapata demonstrates, one that she’s all the more eager to tackle.

“Don’t mistake my compassion for weakness; sometimes [this job also] requires somebody to just say ‘No, here’s the line, don’t cross it,’” Zapata said. “Otherwise, employees, [and] your colleagues, feel unsafe or not taken care of, and then they don’t get the kind of work fulfillment that they’re expecting.”