Final frontier: Healthy habits to practice while studying for finals

The library is packed with students studying, classes are filled with nervous tension and students have begun panicking about their final grades.

Finals week is finally here.

The Channels in collaboration with Rebecca Bean, student program advisor at The Well, created a list of tips and tricks to help students prepare for finals in a healthy way.

Tip 1: Make a game plan for studying and exam-taking

Create a study guide.

Remember to pace yourself when studying and come with exam preparations. Waiting until the last minute will only cause more stress.

Also, be mindful of how you feel when you are studying. Giving your brain a chance to rest will help you come back to your study material more refreshed, and will help you absorb the material more.

Stay hydrated, eat a healthy snack and try to eat balanced meals to keep you energized and focused.

Eating balanced meals can be difficult, especially for busy students, which is why Bean recommends prepping your meals ahead of time. When you make dinner, try to make it in bulk to avoid the stress of cooking every night.

It’s easy to think that caffeine is your friend during finals week, but you should try to avoid it. Caffeine can make you feel sluggish after the kick fades.

Tip 2: Practice self-care

Bean said students should try and incorporate mindfulness, meditation and stress reduction exercises into their student routine. Make time for yourself to release endorphins and wake your body up.

Make time to do something creative like journaling, creating art or playing an instrument. Listening to music or a podcast can also be very helpful. You can also de-stress by watching your favorite show, playing video games or baking a sweet treat as a reward for studying.

If you are not interested in doing something inside, you can go outside into nature or hit the beach.

The idea behind all of these options is to give yourself a chance to relax and to take care of yourself during an especially stressful time.

Tip 3: Enhance your studying by getting a solid night of sleep

Sleep is very important.

It is the time when your body repairs itself, and when your brain absorbs all of the information you learned.

Seven to nine hours is recommended during stressful times.

Don’t pull all-nighters, as this can deplete the energy reserves that you need to study.

Tip 4: Remember you are not alone

Asking for people to help or support you is important.

“You deserve this,” Bean said.

Study together with friends or classmates to help stay energized. Study groups can be helpful for quizzing each other to see if you understand the material, and supporting one another when you’re confused.

Reach out to your friends or family for emotional support. Finals week can be stressful for students. People are here for you, so don’t be scared to seek help.

Additional support resources are available on campus, by professors, or the City College community. The Well in East Campus Classroom Room 21 is a good place to find support and to meet people who are happy to help you.