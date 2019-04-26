SBCC students bounce away their stress during Spring Festival

Samantha Cazares and Carlos Barrayo race to stick their bean bag farthest at the Spring Festival on April 24, 2019, on the West Campus Lawn at City College in Santa Barbara, Calif.

Bounce houses, a dunk tank, and live music took over the West Campus lawn Wednesday as dozens of students came together to enjoy the Spring Festival put on by City College’s Associated Student Government.

“It’s a fun event that we haven’t had in a while and it’s right before finals,” said Alan Morales, ASG’s Commissioner of Clubs and Organizations.

Morales was present the entire time to make sure everyone was having fun as he ran the festival on his own.

Different flavors of Hawaiian shave ice, provided by ParadICE Shave Ice, including mango, pomegranate, and pineapple, were served for everyone to enjoy.

Students appreciated the fact that the festival, including the fresh popcorn and shaved ice, was completely free.

“It lifts that weight of wanting to be involved but [not being able to] afford it,” said City College student Laura Rubio. “Everyone’s doing their own thing and having fun.”

Students who dared to get wet sat in the dunk tank as others tried to dunk them into the water by throwing a ball at the target.

“It was really refreshing,” said City College student Evan Curtice, after getting dunked in. “I’m really enjoying the event, I was really stressed because I had a research paper and was up all night.”

While some students ran through the inflatable obstacle course or jumped around in bounce houses, others danced or relaxed on the lawn as they listened to bands, like ReefCity and Modern Genre, playing its tunes.

“It was an interesting experiment,” said Nick Vinan, a member Modern Genre, about playing in front of students, adding that the band had a great time.

Students enjoyed their time watching the bands as they chanted for encores at the end of both band’s sets.

De-stressing was one of the main goals of the Spring Festival according to Morales.

The event brought students together as they laughed watching the dunk tank, danced to the bands live music, and enjoyed the bounce houses.

“I’m very, very impressed with the turnout and students seemed to enjoy it,” Morales said. “We hope to do events like this again in the future.”