From left, Rafael Castro and Raeanne Napoleon help Larry Friesen unload his donation of 110 shirts to Tiffany’s Closet on Friday, April 5, 2019, in front of the donation drop off Room ECC 6 at City College in Santa Barbara, Calif. Castro stepped in to help unload the shirts and Napoleon organized the donations.

From left, Rafael Castro and Raeanne Napoleon help Larry Friesen unload his donation of 110 shirts to Tiffany’s Closet on Friday, April 5, 2019, in front of the donation drop off Room ECC 6 at City College in Santa Barbara, Calif. Castro stepped in to help unload the shirts and Napoleon organized the donations.

From left, Rafael Castro and Raeanne Napoleon help Larry Friesen unload his donation of 110 shirts to Tiffany’s Closet on Friday, April 5, 2019, in front of the donation drop off Room ECC 6 at City College in Santa Barbara, Calif. Castro stepped in to help unload the shirts and Napoleon organized the donations.

Tiffany’s Closet receives loads of donations from the community

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Heaps of clothes and baby items lined the walls of East Campus Center Room 6 after Tiffany’s Closet opened for donations this Friday.

Tiffany’s Closet is a new resource for City College students and will provide “gently loved” clothing and baby items to help financially struggling students.

Tiffany Love, the student behind the creation of Tiffany’s Closet, watched as donations poured in in mere hours finishing to nearly 50 donators at the end of the first day.

“I’m sitting here excited and overwhelmed at the same time,” said Tiffany, a bioengineering student and board member of City College’s Black STEM program. “I’m feeling really blessed.”

Love was inspired by her mother’s struggle as a young parent to start Tiffany’s Closet and hopes it will help students to have access to all the resources they may need.

Melanie Olguin was among the many parents to contribute baby items to Tiffany’s Closet.

“I hope that some other mom can use it because I don’t need it anymore,” said Olguin.

Tiffany’s Closet organizers encourage members of the community to consider donating items they no longer need, as others may benefit greatly from them.

“It started off as an idea,” said Love. “I just want to see it grow bigger than what it is now.”

The idea to bring a clothing pantry to City College came to Love after seeing a similar resource while touring colleges. She then proposed Tiffany’s Closet to Black STEM co-advisor Raeanne Napoleon who helped her present it to the SBCC Foundation.

The foundation provided grant money and support for the project.

“It’s by students for students,” said Raeanne Napoleon, chemistry assistant professor and advisor for Tiffany’s Closet.

In addition to helping parents, Tiffany’s Closet will provide business clothes for job interviews that could otherwise be out of a student’s price range.

“I just really want this to be a resource for students,” said Tiffany’s Closet volunteer and Black STEM board member Jordann Cornett.

She hopes to see Tiffany’s Closet grow to be respected on campus, and believes that Love’s giving spirit and warm personality will help the program flourish.

“Tiffany is so exuberant,” said Cornett. “She has so much light and energy.”

Love hopes the creation of Tiffany’s Closet will show other students that they can bring positive change to campus.

Tiffany’s Closet, temporarily located in East Campus Center Room 6, will be opening its doors within the next two weeks, including its website. Until then, anyone wishing to make donations of clothing and baby items can contact Love via email.

Love is excited about the future of the program.

“I will be here for it to bloom,” she said.