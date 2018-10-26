Cat Therapy offers deal for students to study with cats

From left, Destiny and Ford share a cat bed on Monday, Oct. 22, 2018, at Cat Therapy on Sate Street in Santa Barbara, Calif. Employee, Catalina Esteves gets interviewed by Rian Noel Pitts-Lopez, Santa Barbara City College Channels reporter.

With midterms finally over and finals right around the corner, stressed students looking for a place to study away from their noisy roommates have an unorthodox solution— studying alongside fluffy feline friends.

Cat Therapy is offering a deal for students to study for finals while getting to enjoy the company of 30 cats. This study deal will be offered every Monday, all day, to all students who bring in their student I.D.

Cat Therapy is a cat cafe, a casual setting where people can pay to spend time with adoptable cats.

It is $15 dollars for three hours, and you can choose any three hours that fit your schedule the best. You will also receive bag of catnip or treats to feed the cats while taking a break from your work.

“The afternoon is the best time to come to study and get the most work done because most of cats are napping right beside you” said Cat Therapy Owner, Catalina Esteves.

There is a tea and coffee bar, free wifi, and plenty of comfy pillows and seats to study in.

Students have high stress after studying for finals and Esteves explained that there have been studies that have shown petting cats lowers blood pressure and reduces stress.

City College student Juwan Vega recently took advantage of the student study deal and thoroughly enjoyed his experience. He enjoyed being in a space where he not only could help and support the cats, but also escape the loudness of his house.

“It’s a very relaxing and fun experience, especially if you love cats,” Vega said. “It’s a really calm atmosphere and the staff are super nice.”

Vega said he would absolutely go again to get another study session in.

Students are not the only ones who benefit while studying with cats. The cats and kittens that live at Cat Therapy roam free and are not restricted by any cages. Cat Therapy works with rescue shelters in Los Angeles to save the younger kittens, who are too young to be adopted, from euthanasia in overpopulated and high kill shelters.

“Students not only get to enjoy the cats company but they are also supporting cats in a safe environment, where they just get to be and live peacefully,” Esteves said.

Esteves said she knows that a lot of students are not able to have pets where they live which is often in Isla Vista, which is why she says this is the perfect place to come.

“You can enjoy the cats company and still support them even if you can’t adopt,” Esteves said.

If you do find a cat or kitten you absolutely love while studying, all cats and kittens are available for adoption.

To enjoy this student deal, Cat Therapy is open on Mondays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.. Cat therapy also offers a 15 percent student discount for other events they offer, including Yoga with Cats on Sundays.