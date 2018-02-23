SBCC gives students a chance to study in Paris this summer

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

City College students have the opportunity to study architecture and art history this summer in the famous art capital of the world, Paris.

The Study Abroad Program at City College has been around for over 44 years and has sent students to over 20 countries in that time. The program is sending students to Paris for a full month where they can earn credits towards classes and study their course material in person rather than in a textbook.



“I think it is so important to experience cultures other than our own,” said Joy Kunz, City College professor and program director. “This study abroad program allows students to live in Paris and begin to get to know the city, and they will build a foundation of understanding for some of the most outstanding Western art and architecture.”

Students participating in the program can receive credit for two City College classes, “19th Century Art” (Art 211) and “Survey of Architecture” (Art 113).

“These particular courses were selected because of their relevance to the host environment and to enable students to earn fully transferable credits while studying abroad,” said Senior Program Assistant Nicole Walther.

Kunz will be teaching the classes for the fourth time.

“Students will see world class art in context because we study about what we are looking at with a focus on the 19th century, Romanticism, Realism, Impressionism, Post-Impressionism,” Kunz said.

Students studying architecture will be able to visit sites like the Palace of Versailles, Notre Dame Paris and Chartres Gothic Cathedrals, Renaissance palaces, Art Nouveau and Modernist architecture and more.

Beyond the educational experience, students also have free weekends to explore the city on their own, make new friends, and eat French cuisine. They also have the option of traveling to surrounding countries included in the program during a three-day side trip to Amsterdam and the Gardens of Monet in Giverny.

In addition to the academic and personal growth, students could also bolster their professional prospects. Joining the program can set students apart from others when applying for jobs. Skills built during the program such as interpersonal relationships, cultural awareness, and teamwork are what employers are looking for.

“Study abroad experiences are something employers are looking at favorably,” Walther said. “Therefore the programs in general will translate into improved job prospects.”



The program will take place from June 24 to July 24, 2018 and will cost $3,940, which covers rent in the heart of Paris, transportation, entry fees, and a trip to Rouen and Amsterdam. Airline transportation is not included.

The deadline to apply for the program is April 16th. Applications and more information can be found here and students are encouraged to come to the informational meeting being held on February 27th at the Luria Library Faculty Meeting Room L-137.



The study abroad program will also be hosting two other programs this summer including a STEM program in Germany and a communication and film program in Japan.

