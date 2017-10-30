The news site of Santa Barbara City College.

SBCC athletic department holds Trunk or Treat Halloween event

Alejandro Gonzalez Valle
(From left) Defensive linemen for the City College football team Timothy Nunez and Tristan Harris high five 9-year-old Beckett Smalldon, dressed as a City College football player, during the Trunk or Treat event Friday, Oct. 27, held at the parking lot adjacent to La Playa Stadium.

GERARDO ZAVALA, Photo Editor
October 30, 2017 • 604 views
Filed under Features, Top Stories

The City College athletics department held its first Trunk or Treat event Friday, Oct. 27, at the parking lot adjacent to La Playa Stadium.

The event had decorated vehicles filled with candy for kids to go trick-or-treating, games, and photo booths for students and families who wanted to spend their Halloween weekends together.

