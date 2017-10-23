SBCC Adventure and Astronomy Clubs visit ruins of Knapp’s Castle

Slideshow • 12 Photos Gerardo Zavala The Adventure Club and Astronomy Club under the stars at Knapp's Castle Saturday, Oct. 21, in the Santa Ynez Mountains near Santa Barbara, Calif. The two clubs collaborated together to set up this event for people to meet new people and find fun activities to do in Santa Barbara.





Features

The City College Adventure Club and Astronomy Club teamed up Saturday, Oct. 21, to go on a trip to Knapp’s Castle in the Santa Ynez Mountains near Santa Barbara.

The two clubs had done the same trip together last year, but the event was ruined due to bad fogginess. This year, weather conditions were ideal and the moon was dim enough to be able to see most of the night sky away from the light pollution of any major city.