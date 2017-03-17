Women’s swim captain named SBCC Scholar Athlete of the Year

Close Sophomore swimmer Addison Seale on Wednesday, March 16, at San Marcos High School. Seale was chosen as City College’s Scholar Athlete of the Year by the Santa Barbara Athletic Roundtable. ISABELLE SINIBALDI

ISABELLE SINIBALDI Sophomore swimmer Addison Seale on Wednesday, March 16, at San Marcos High School. Seale was chosen as City College’s Scholar Athlete of the Year by the Santa Barbara Athletic Roundtable.





Filed under Sports, Top Stories

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Star swimmer Addison Seale was selected as Santa Barbara City College’s Scholar Athlete of the Year by the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table.

The sophomore swimmer from La Jolla was honored by the Round Table on Monday, Feb. 20, at their press luncheon at Harry’s Plaza Cafe.

“It’s a great example of who she is, she seeks to be the best at everything she does,” swim head coach Brian “Chuckie” Roth said. “She definitely could have gone to some four-year schools out of high school and kind of took a chance on this process and I figured she’s just excelled at this level.”

Seale is currently captain of the swim team and was captain of the water polo team last semester. She was named Western State Conference player of the year and All-American in women’s water polo. She received a scholarship to UCSB and signed to play water polo in the 2017-18 season.

“Addison is a rock, a leader and a friend to this team,” teammate Alex Humann said. “She does whatever it takes to succeed and is the girl we turn to when Chuckie can’t be there.”

Seale is majoring in communication and holds a 3.6 GPA. She said she hopes to take what she learns into sports management or something similar because she loves sports and wants to stay in that field.

Seale placed second overall in the first swim meet of the year, only a mere 10 seconds behind first place. She also managed to win two events at her last swim meet at College of the Canyons in Santa Clarita, winning the 100-meter breaststroke and the 200-meter individual medley.

“I just really enjoy it,” Seale said. “I’m out here with these great girls and Chuckie and then I go to the classroom, and I’ve had a really good experience with my professors and the classes I’ve taken.”

The City College swim team, along with the golf team, was recognized as the top California Community College Athletic Association scholar team in their respective sports. The women’s swimmers compiled a 3.14 GPA.

“I’ll be honest with you I think I’ve got about six or seven Addisons out here right now,” Roth said. “She makes each one of these people dig deep and become better and perform, and that’s hitting the classroom and out.”

Seale said she started doing age group swimming when she was eight. When she got to high school she stopped swimming and just played water polo for La Jolla High School.

According to Seale, she enjoys swimming because it gets her in the shape she needs to be in for water polo conditioning-wise.

Seale posted eight all-American times and led the swim team to fourth place last year while setting five school records. The Vaquero award for the best female athlete of City College sports was awarded to her during the 2015-16 season for her stunning achievements.

“Addison is one of the hardest working, most dedicated and reliable people I have ever been on a team with,” teammate Reese Ellestad said. “She’s always one of the first people at practice and one of the last people out of the pool.”

Ellestad is co-captain of the swim team and has been competing alongside Seale for the past two years. She said her favorite memory of Seale is last year at the state competition because she was a great motivation to her teammates either behind the blocks or after a swim.

When she’s not studying or practicing, Seale loves hanging out with her family and friends back home. Her biggest role models are her parents because they’ve been there for her through everything.

“Without them, I wouldn’t be doing what I’m doing, or swimming as fast as I’m able to swim, or you know, all that good stuff,” Seale said.

“I know she’s from down in San Diego, but I know she really feels like this is her home and really enjoys it here,” Roth said. “She’s become a great person to bring to our community and she is involved in the community and helps people out, and I feel like she’s just done a great job of growing up here in a short amount of time.”

The team has a swim meet 2:30 p.m. this Friday, March 17, at L.A. Pierce College.