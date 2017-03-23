Board of Trustees approves student health fee increase
The Board of Trustees approved the student health fee increase at its Thursday meeting, allowing Student Health and Wellness to keep up with its services.
“Every dollar directly impacts services,” said Laura Fariss, director of student health services.
The board agreed to have the fee fluctuate automatically without a vote based on its corresponding implicit price deflator that determines prices for state services.
However, the board would like to be updated on the fee by making it an information item on its annual agenda.
“I would be concerned if we had something that is just automatic and we’re not in touch with it,” Superintendent-President Dr. Anthony Beebe said.
The fee cannot go up by more than $1 per year, and as the prices of student health resources go up, the fee will follow.
“I want to maintain the level of services that this college is used to and that the students deserve,” Fariss said.
The fee will now increase from $19 to $20 during fall and spring semesters, as well as $14 to $17 during summer sessions.
