Student senate postpones Amendment A election

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

The Associated Student Government has decided to postpone the election for Amendment A until Feb. 21 to allow students and faculty more time to understand the proposed changes.

According to the timeline explained at the student senate meeting on Friday, the dates for the election were planned for Feb. 8 through Feb. 9.

Several students and faculty members were confused about items advertised for the amendment and had questions about what it actually entailed. As a result, student officers proposed the idea to postpone the election. Dr. Partee told The Channels this morning that he would send an email out with the date change so that the confusion can be resolved.

Dr. Partee sent an email to all faculty members this afternoon to let them know what to expect. It stated: “The Office of Student Life has revised the voting period to 8:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 21st through Monday, February 27th ending at 11:59 p.m. This extension will allow students the necessary time to review the proposed Constitutional changes (an email outlining the proposed Constitutional changes will be sent to all students) and meet with current ASG members to discuss these proposed changes.”

Clarification: Feb. 7, 2017

A previous version of this story erroneously stated that Dr. Partee ordered postponing the election of Amendment A. In fact, the student officers originally suggested postponing the election, and Partee concurred.