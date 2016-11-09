Measures E and F Pass: Isla Vista achieves greater independence

RYAN CULLOM Assembly Member Das Williams talks to the crowd about the future during the Democrat election party on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at The Mill in Santa Barbara. Williams sponsored measures E and F.

Isla Vista residents are a step closer to independence with the passage of Measures E and F.

“Isla Vista will have top quality governance when residents will be able to make decisions for the community,” said Ethan Bertrand, a candidate for the board of directors for the community district.

Measure F is leading with 2,015 to 1,246, or 61 to 49 percent. Measure E is at 980 to 164, or 85 to 15 percent at 11:30 p.m. according to current unofficial results with eight out of ten precincts reporting.

Measure E creates both the community service district in Isla Vista and its governance made up of representatives from the district, the County of Santa Barbara, and UC Santa Barbara. Measure F is what would fund the district. It would create an 8 percent utility tax for owners on items such as electricity, gas, water and garbage that would create about $500,000 per year.

Measures E and F have been in the works since December 2014 when Assemblymember Das Williams introduced Assembly Bill 3 which proposed the creation of the Isla Vista district.

“A community service district will provide a larger area for Isla Vistans to put in their say,” said Lanny Ebenstein, a UC Santa Barbara economics professor, in a phone interview. He’s lived in Isla Vista since 1961, and seen the problems living in an unincorporated area.

“It would give municipal powers to residents of IV,” he said

Opponents to the measures are Isla Vista landlords, including Chuck Eckert, the treasurer of the Isla Vistans Against Higher Taxes. He believes that UC Santa Barbara’s place on the board doesn’t seem fair, nor does the measure’s tax exemptions to those living in the district.

“It proposes a waste of money,” wrote Eckert in an e-mail. “Its proponents admit that half of the money it would raise would go down the tubes in bureaucracy.”

Supporters of the measures gathered with the Democrats for a community dinner at The Mill restaurant downtown.

“I don’t know what the numbers are but I am very supportive of the measures,” said Salud Carbajal, congress representative of 24th District, when no precincts had reported.

Funds from Measure F are planned to be used toward graffiti abatement, repairing roads, sidewalks and lights and a tenant mediation program among other events.

“Residents are finally given the chance to make their own decisions,” said Bertrand “This measure has spanned generations.”