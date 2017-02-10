How to hold your wedding at Santa Barbara City College

If you’re running to class and spot someone in a wedding veil accompanied by a partner in a black tuxedo; it may be more than just a fashion statement. It may in fact be a bride and groom on their way to tie the knot.

City College rents out some of their beautiful on-campus sites for weddings. According to Jesse Felix, special events administrative assistant, an average of 12 couples hold their weddings at City College every year.

If you’re a nostalgic former City College student or just someone who has noted the gorgeous nature the campus has to offer, you can celebrate one of the biggest days of your life here.

Step 1: To start the process of the ideal west coast wedding, you first have to decide where you picture yourself saying “I do.” The different sites available for a wedding ceremony are the Winslow-Maxwell Overlook and the Horticultural Gardens on East Campus, as well as the Great Meadow Bagish Overlook on West Campus. It is important to keep in mind the size of the wedding you imagine while choosing a location.

For a large, substantial wedding, the Great Meadow on West Campus would be the perfect location. It can hold an unlimited number of guests that can enjoy the beautiful view over the Pacific Ocean. There is also the option of using the Bagish Overlook that includes stone seating facing the water and smaller trees around, providing some privacy from the rest of campus.

The most popular location is the Winslow-Maxwell Overlook, a spot that offers a panorama-view over Santa Barbara, the mountains and the ocean. The Winslow-Maxwell Overlook holds up to two hundred guests.

A smaller, personal ceremony can be held at the Horticultural Gardens on East Campus. The location holds 30 to 40 people and the surrounding nature has a close bond to the school. The students who work on the garden help to maintain it as the beautiful place it is.

Step Two: Once you have decided on the perfect location, you need to set a date. The ceremonies can be held on Saturdays or Sundays with a Friday rehearsal. To check when the spot you’ve chosen is available, contact specialevents@sbcc.edu or call the office at 805-965-0581 ext. 2265. Once the details are confirmed, it is time to sign a Wedding Contract. It costs $800 to have your wedding ceremony at City College. You must also pay a $1000 deposit that is refunded after the ceremony so long as the location is not left in bad condition, which has almost never happened, according to Felix.

Step Three: The plans are set and the fun part of wedding planning can begin! The locations allow for a personal twist of decorations, however suits the bride and groom. The wedding party may hire an outdoor vendor service or provide their own chairs for guests. No food or beverages, with the exception of bottled water, are permitted to reduce littering.

Step Four: At least two weeks prior to your wedding, you must have submitted proof of insurance. This can be done by purchasing tenant liability insurance through the school or through your own private insurance.

Step Five: Show up in time and try not to faint. When the minister read the wedding script, you ideally want to answer “I do.” Congratulations! You held your wedding at City College and may now kiss the bride.

To find out more information, visit City College’s weddings website.