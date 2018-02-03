SBCC to screen Jordan Peele’s “Get Out” on campus

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Associated Student Senate met Friday and discussed the possibility of screening the movie “Get Out” on campus.

“Get Out”, a film written and directed by comedian Jordan Peele, came out last year and recently received four Oscar nominations including Best Picture at the 90th Academy Awards. The horror-esque film puts a spotlight on racism in America and has received a plethora of positive reviews, such as its 99% approval rating as of Feb. 2 on Rotten Tomatoes, a ratings website which is infamous for its highly critical reviews.

“I want to plan this a month to a month and a half out,” said Senate President Joshua Villanueva. “So that’s gonna be the goal.”

Joshua Oken, vice president of internal affairs, suggested that the senate move this topic to next week’s meeting due to the commissioner of events, Newara Brosnan-Faltas, not being present. However, Student Advocate Krystle Farmer opposed the motion to postpone the topic. She suggested trying to screen the movie during February to coincide with Black History Month.

Villanueva responded that there was a conflict with another documentary being shown during that time, but admitted that he was open to suggestions.

Farmer acknowledged it would take a lot of work, but said that it could be done.

The cost of screening the movie was another topic discussed by the senate. The event will cost about $700 to produce, $480 of which is due to the cost of the license/performance rights of the movie.

Amy Collins, an advisor to the senate, explained that movies can only be shown in a very limited capacity without the rights to the film.

“The only location where a movie can be shown without obtaining the public performance rights to the film is in a classroom and for the registered students only as part of the day instructional materials for the class,” Collins said.

Student Trustee David Panbehchi moved to approve if one of two contingencies could be met: either it can be used for educational purposes, or it can come out of SRF.

According to Collins, all other showings need to obtain the appropriate rights to show the movie, including all clubs, organizations, and any other program that may want to show a movie. This led to Panbehchi rescinding his motion.

“It’s pretty much the question of if it came down to it, would you be willing to spend $700 on it?” Villanueva asked.

“If we do approve that much then I think that we shouldn’t rush it,” Farmer said. “We don’t need to do it in Black History Month.”

“The whole point is to open up people’s eyes,” Villanueva said.

Nicholas Currie moved to approve the showing of Get Out for $700 and the motion passed unanimously.

“Trust me,” Villanueva said. “It’s gonna be worth it for the students.”