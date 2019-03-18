The news site of Santa Barbara City College.

The Channels

Menu

Voices: “If you could be anywhere in the world right now, where would you be?”

Alejandro Gonzalez Valle

Anthony Zapata and Ramiro Detrinidad
March 18, 2019
Filed under Opinion, Top Stories, Video

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Tags: , , , ,

Navigate Left
Navigate Right
The news site of Santa Barbara City College.
Voices: “If you could be anywhere in the world right now, where would you be?”