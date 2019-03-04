The news site of Santa Barbara City College.

The Channels

Menu

Voices: “Do you have any local restaurant recommendations?”

Lauren Michelle McGee

Celina Jauregui and Joranne Joseph
March 4, 2019
Filed under Opinion, Top Stories, Video

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Tags: , , , ,

Navigate Left
Navigate Right
The news site of Santa Barbara City College.
Voices: “Do you have any local restaurant recommendations?”