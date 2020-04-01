Game, set, match: Wimbledon canceled due to coronavirus

Wimbledon, one of the world’s most prestigious annual tennis championships, has been canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, per the competition’s website.

The event was scheduled to take place in London, England from June 29 to July 12.

Wimbledon joins a long list of sporting events that have been canceled or postponed to reduce the spread of coronavirus, including the NBA, NHL, and MLB seasons, all American college sports and many other competitions worldwide.

This is the first time Wimbledon has been canceled since World War II, and the first time the event has not happened in peacetime since the tournament’s inception in 1877.

Beyond Wimbledon, The International Tennis Federation has announced the cancellation of all events through July 13.