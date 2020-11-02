UCSB and SBCC host Halloween events for students at home

Screengrab of UCSB instructor Sierra Noland guiding the “Glowga” course. Noland teaches a fun way to celebrate Halloween during distanced times at the “Halloween at Home” event over Zoom on October 30, 2020. The multi-day virtual event was put on by UCSB’s Associated Student Program Board and City College.

UCSB’s Associated Student Program Board and City College presented a three-day “Halloween at Home” virtual event for students and the Isla Vista community.

The events began Thursday allowing students and community members to celebrate Halloween while remaining safe by practicing social distancing.

“Our desire is absolutely to help them,” said Cosmetology instructor Sarah Jackson, “the students stay home and to prevent the spread of COVID.” The events included games, tutorials, costume contests, a film screening, and much more, and started with yoga and meditation that was presented by The Well at City College.

The second day of events featured a “Halloween Make-Up Tutorial,” by Jackson and Cosmetology Academy student Taylor Orth.

The looks featured in the tutorial included a scarecrow, skull, unicorn and a “Cheshire Cat” makeup look.

“Makeup brings a lot of joy in my life, so I’m hoping that our portion of this event could somehow reach our audience and help bring some joy and some fun into their lives,” Jackson said.

UCSB instructors Dina Mijacevic and Sung Yang hosted a virtual Halloween Zumba dance party. Participants were encouraged to dress up and dance.

There were around 20 participants showing off their moves while learning some new spooky choreography.

After the dance party, it was time to relax with UCSB instructor Sierra Noland for “Glowga,” a glow in the dark yoga class. Participants were able to unwind and relax within the comfort of their homes.

On Halloween night students and community members were invited to participate in a night full of virtual games.

The first game was Among Us, a social deduction game where players complete tasks on a spaceship and try to uncover who are the real crewmates and who are the “imposters.”

This game was able to be played while video chatting with fellow students and community members, and some participants got dressed up for the gaming marathon.

Participants were able to be entered for a chance to win a gift card, Airpods, an Apple Watch and much more given throughout the night.

To close off “Halloween at Home” the UCSB Associated Student Program Board presented “Delirium Day II,” a virtual concert featuring musical performances by Gunna and Omar Apollo, and comedy acts by Pete Davidson and Alex Moffat.