COVID-19 update: Santa Barbara County reports seventh death

The number of coronavirus related deaths has reached 205,398 worldwide with the total in the U.S. reaching 54,964 as of Sunday, April 26.

In California, there have been 1,705 deaths from the virus and over 43,056 cases as of Friday.

Santa Barbara County has reported 7 deaths and now has 469 confirmed cases.

The state of Georgia has reopened many of its shops and businesses in defiance of guidelines put in place by the federal government. Protesters around the country have been calling for a re-opening of the economy despite no steady decline or stagnation in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases.

California State University Fullerton announced Monday that all classes for their Fall 2020 semester will be taking place online. City College officials have not yet announced if its Fall semester will be held virtually or in-person.

City College has recently allocated approximately $2.8 million in emergency grants to students who have suffered a financial burden as a result of COVID-19. The funds were received from the federal government as part of the CARES act.

Grants will be distributed to students in amounts of $500-$1000 until all of the funds have been exhausted.

For more information or to see if you qualify for this grant, students can visit City College’s CARES act webpage.