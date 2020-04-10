COVID-19 update: 243 cases in SB county, 100,376 deaths worldwide

As of Friday, the coronavirus has claimed 100,376 lives worldwide and 17,925 lives in the United States with nearly a third of those occurring in New York City.

Santa Barbara County now has 243 confirmed cases as of Thursday, an increase of 15 since the previous day. Two people have died from COVID-19 in the county.

Cottage Health released a statement on Thursday about how to healthily cope during times of isolation.

“It’s a time where people are very worried, very anxious,” said medical director of psychiatry Dr. Paul Erickson. “There are some very fundamental things that help. One is to keep to a schedule during the day.”

Erickson advised writing in a calendar and detailing what you’re going to do for each day, even if it’s for simple things like calling a friend or walking your dog. Erickson also recommended daily exercise.

He also warned that those with substance abuse problems are at a higher risk of relapse during this time.

Cottage Health is now collaborating with the Bridge Clinic and other local clinics to maintain an “open door” policy, which provides timely treatment to any county resident suffering from substance abuse.

Erickson also noted that domestic abuse cases have increased since the pandemic began, with a 21% increase in domestic violence cases within the first week of the shelter-in-place order.

“Domestic violence solutions remain open and available,” Erickson said. “It’s there to help, particularly women who are in crisis.”

Check back with The Channels for continued coverage on the coronavirus pandemic.