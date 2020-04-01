Public Health announces first fatality by COVID-19 in county

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department has announced the first fatality due to COVID-19 in the county during a press conference Wednesday.

As of Wednesday evening, there are now 111 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, with 65 people recovering at home, 23 people fully recovered and 17 people hospitalized. Of the 17 people hospitalized, 13 are in the ICU.

Dr. Henning Ansorg, a Santa Barbara County Public Health Officer, said that the person who died due to COVID-19 was a north county resident in their 60s with underlying health problems.

The person was being treated in the ICU at Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria.

Santa Barbara County Public Health Department Director Van Do-Reynoso said that the county has requested 200 rapid testing kits that should arrive “any day now” to be used at the county’s public health lab.

Because this is still a limited amount, the county will continue to utilize testing kits and labs from partnerships within Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties and the California Public Health Department.

Ansorg also said that the county is securing alternate care sites for overflow patients, if needed, with the old Lompoc hospital being ready to receive additional patients as soon as next week.

“This is the most important moment in our lives,” said Gregg Hart, chair of the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors, urging people to follow social distancing measures. “If we all take personal responsibility for our own actions, we can protect our community’s wellbeing and health.”

Check back with The Channels for continued coverage on the coronavirus pandemic.