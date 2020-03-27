COVID-19 update: Trump signs $2 trillion relief bill, teen dies in CA

President Trump signed a $2 trillion coronavirus relief bill known as the CARES Act on into law Friday in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The law is the largest economic stimulus package in U.S. history and was passed with a 96-0 vote in the senate. The law temporarily suspends student loans, revises provisions for campus-based aid including Pell grants and provides $1,200 in tax rebates to those who make less than $75,000 a year.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has made new proposals in response to the passage of the CARES Act including a 90-day grace period for all mortgage payments and no new foreclosures for 60 days.

As of March 25, there are 2,120 cases of COVID-19 in California with 65 deaths.

As of March 26, there are 68,440 cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. with 994 dead.

According to a CNN article, a 17-year-old from Lancaster, California died after initially being refused help from an urgent care facility for not having health insurance. The teen was later treated at a hospital where initial tests came back positive for COVID-19, which would make the patient the first juvenile death in the country from the virus. However, the Los Angeles County Department of Health is still waiting for test results from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, saying that the “Case is complex and there may be an alternate explanation for this fatality.”

