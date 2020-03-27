32 confirmed cases of coronavirus in county, one in critical condition

There are currently 32 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Santa Barbara County.

Of these 32 cases, eight people have fully recovered and 21 are recovering at home.

The remaining three people are currently hospitalized, with one in the ICU in critical condition.

“In Santa Barbara County, we are fortunate that during this emergency we are actually trailing behind larger epicenters of this pandemic,” said Dr. Henning Ansorg, Santa Barbara County public health officer, during a press conference Thursday. “We do have the opportunity to learn from their successes and also from their challenges.”

Ansorg also said that one of these new confirmed COVID-19 cases since Wednesday is in Santa Barbara, two are in Santa Maria, two are in the Santa Ynez Valley and one is in Lompoc.

“Only if everybody complies with the physical distancing and stay-at-home orders… do we have a chance to [meet the demand for ICU beds and ventilators],” Ansorg said. “I urge you to comply.”

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department and hospitals are “actively preparing for less favorable scenarios” and a surge in COVID-19 cases.

