Isla Vista celebrates St. Patrick’s Day amidst coronavirus concerns

Isla Vista parties are still on during St. Patrick's day amid the coronavirus panic on Tuesday, March. 17, 2020, in Isla Vista, Calif.

Students in Isla Vista celebrated Saint Patrick’s Day like it was any other year, despite the county advising against large gatherings of people as panic surrounding COVID-19 spreads throughout the U.S.

Donning green garbs, people could be heard chanting, “Corona can’t get us,” from their balconies.

“That’s the problem with kids these days, they don’t care,” said UCSB Student Matt Mendoza.

The CDC has stated that older adults and adults with underlying health issues are the most at risk for the virus, anyone of any age can aid in the spreading of it.

“They should think about who they are passing it to,” said Isla Vista resident Jacob Dennis.

Despite the festivities, some students in Isla Vista have vacated their apartments in favor of going home or out of a heavily populated area.

The Free and For Sale facebook page for Isla Vista is filled with people wanting to sublease their apartments for the remainder of the Spring semester and people are scrambling to leave.

“Some people are staying home until fall,” said Isla Vista resident Chris Vu.

Businesses in Isla Vista, however, have been proceeding with extreme caution.

Restaurants and shops were only open for take-out if not closed entirely. Employees wore masks and gloves when greeting customers.

Vu, who also works at Kaiju Ramen and Curry said life in IV has been “pretty dead,” but there are still people going out.

The Isla Vista Market is running low on almost everything and is completely out of toilet paper just like most stores in the country.

A sign posted just outside the market reads, “Limit 25 items excluding alcohol,” following the trend in stores across the country as citizens begin to panic about how long the self-quarantine will be necessary.

As the virus continues to spread, the CDC and Santa Barbara County has suggested practicing social distancing.

Check back with The Channels as we continue to cover this issue.